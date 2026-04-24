Setting the stage for the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL draft from a Miami Dolphins angle.

The Dolphins will pick 11th in the second round (43th overall) after picking 12th in the first round. Miami has the 11th pick in every round (before trades) as the result of being the only team in the NFL to finish with a 7-10 record last season.

The Dolphins will have three picks in the third round — the 75th overall, 87th and 94th. The 75th is their own, the 87th is the one they got from the Eagles in the Jaelan Phillips trade, and the 94th is the one they got from Denver in the Jaylen Waddle deal.

2026 NFL Draft Facts & Figures

​WHAT: 91st Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

WHERE: Pittsburgh, Pa.

WHEN: Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m. (Round 1); Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. (Rounds 2-3); Saturday, April 25, noon (Rounds 4-7)

The second and third rounds will conclude Friday by approximately 11 p.m. ET. The draft will conclude by approximately 7 p.m. ET on Saturday with the final four rounds.

ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 24; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 25; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 26

There will be 257 selections, including 33 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 15 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 8 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

THE DOLPHINS' 2026 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — T Kadyn Proctor (12th overall), CB Chris Johnson (27th overall)

Round 2 — 43rd overall (11th in round)

Round 3 — 75th overall (11th in round); 87th overall (23rd in round); 94th overall (30th in round)

Round 4 — 130th overall (30th in round); 138th overall (38th in round)

Round 5 — 151st overall (11th in round); 177th overall (37th in round); 180th overall (40th in round)

Round 6 — None

Round 7 — 227th overall (11th in round); 238th overall (22nd in round)

TRADES INVOLVING 2026 DOLPHINS PICKS

Round 1 — The Dolphins acquired the 12th overall pick from the Dallas Cowboys along with two fifth-round selections for the 11th overall pick ... the Dolphins acquired the 30th overall pick as part of the trade that sent WR Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos ... the Dolphins traded the 30th pick along with a third-round selection (90th) for the 27th overall pick and a fourth-round selection (138th)

Round 3 — The Dolphins acquired the 87th overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 trade for OLB Jaelan Phillips ... the Dolphins acquired the 90th overall pick from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round selection ... the Dolphins traded that 90th overall pick to San Francisco as part of their trade-up in the first round ... the Dolphins acquired the 94th overall pick as part of the Waddle trade

Round 4 — The Dolphins traded the 111th overall pick to the Denver Broncos and received the 130th overall pick as part of the Waddle trade ... the Dolphins acquired the 138th overall pick from San Francisco as part of their first-round trade-up

Round 5 — The Dolphins acquired the 177th and 180th overall selections from Dallas as part of their trade-down in the first round

Round 6 — The Dolphins traded the 192nd overall pick to the New York Giants as part of the 2025 trade for TE Darren Waller

Round 7 — The Dolphins acquired the 238th overall pick from the New York (through the L.A. Chargers and Tennessee Titans) for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

DOLPHINS SECOND-ROUND PICKS OF THE 2000s

2025 — G Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (37th overall)

2024 — T Patrick Paul, Houston (55th overall)

2023 — CB Cam Smith, South Carolina (51)

2022 — None

2021 — S Jevon Holland, Oregon (36); OL Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (42)

2020 — OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette (39); DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama (56)

2019 — None

2018 — TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State (42)

2017 — LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State (54)

2016 — CB Xavien Howard, Baylor (38)

2015 — DT Jordan Phillips, Oklahoma (52)

2014 — WR Jarvis Landry, LSU (63)

2013 — CB Jamar Taylor, Boise State (54)

2012 — T Jonathan Martin, Stanford (42)

2011 — RB Daniel Thomas, Kansas State (62)

2010 — LB Koa Misi, Utah (40)

2009 — QB Pat White, West Virginia (44); CB Sean Smith, Utah (61)

2008 — DE Phillip Merling, Clemson (32), QB Chad Henne, Michigan (57)

2007 — QB John Beck, BYU (40); C Samson Satele, Hawaii (60)

2006 — None

2005 — DE Matt Roth, Iowa (46)

2004 — None

2003 — LB Eddie Moore, Tennessee (49)

2002 — None

2001 — WR Chris Chambers, Wisconsin (52)

2000 — T Todd Wade, Mississippi (53)

DOLPHINS THIRD-ROUND PICKS OF THE 2000s

2025 — None

2024 — None

2023 — RB De'Von Achane, Texas A&M (84th overall)

2022 — LB Channing Tindall, Georgia (102)

2021 — TE Hunter Long, Boston College (81)

2020 — S Brandon Jones, Texas (70)

2019 — G Michael Deiter, Wisconsin (78)

2018 — LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State (73)

2017 — CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson (97)

2016 — RB Kenyan Drake, Alabama (73); WR Leonte Carroo, Rutgers (86)

2015 — None

2014 — T Billy Turner, North Dakota State (67)

2013 — T Dallas Thomas, Tennessee (77); CB Will Davis, Utah State (93)

2012 — DE Olivier Vernon, Miami (72); TE Michael Egnew, Missouri (78)

2011 — None

2010 — G John Jerry, Mississippi (73)

2009 — WR Patrick Turner, USC (87)

2008 — DE Kendall Langford, Hampton (66)

2007 — RB Lorenzo Booker, Florida State (71)

2006 — WR Derek Hagan, Arizona State (82)

2005 — LB Channing Crowder, Florida (70)

2004 — None

2003 — T Wade Smith, Memphis (78); G Taylor Whitley, Texas A&M (87)

2002 — C Seth McKinney, Texas A&M (90)

2001 — RB Travis Minor, Florida State (85); LB Morlon Greenwood, Syracuse (88)

2000 — CB Ben Kelly, Colorado (84)

TOP REMAINING DOLPHINS DRAFT NEEDS

1. Safety

2. Defensive end

3. Wide receiver

4. Tight end

5. Tight end