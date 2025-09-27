All Dolphins

Final Dolphins-Jets Week 4 Injury Report Brings CB Concern

The Miami Dolphins had a pretty light list overall

Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (27) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (27) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins had two new names on their final injury report for Week 4, but only one with potential consequence for the Monday night game against the New York Jets.

That would be cornerback Ethan Bonner, who was listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in a light practice Saturday.

Remember that Bonner missed the start of the regular season because of a hamstring injury he sustained in the preseason game against the Detroit Lions, though it's unclear whether it's the same injury he might have aggravated.

Bonner's situation wouldn't be significant if not for the fact that the two players the Dolphins ruled out Saturday also are cornerbacks, Storm Duck (ankle) and Jason Marshall (Jr.).

This leaves only four healthy cornerbacks on the active roster, with Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, Cornell Armstrong and JuJu Brents. All four figure to be active against the Jets on Monday night, and Isaiah Johnson very well could wind up being elevated from the practice squad to provide additional depth.

Remember that the Dolphins won't use to have an elevation on kicker Riley Patterson for the Jets game because he's out of elevations and instead will be signed to the 53-man roster sometime Monday.

No other Dolphins player had a game status designation, and that includes wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who missed practice Saturday because of personal reasons.

Every other player was a full participant in practice, except for tight end Darren Waller, who was limited. But Waller didn't get a game status designation, which means he'll be available for his long-awaited Dolphins debut.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu also will be back after missing the Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills because of a calf injury.

THE JETS REPORT

For the Jets, the most significant development involved QB Justin Fields, who was removed from the injury report and didn't get a game status designation and will start against the Dolphins.

The Jets ruled out the two players who didn't practice all week, newcomer Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and edge defender Jermaine Johnson II, both of whom are dealing with an ankle injury. Brownlee just joined the Jets in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

The only other Jets player with a game status designation was backup running back Kene Nwangwu, who was listed as doubtful because of a hamstring injury. He didn't practice Saturday after being limited the previous two days.

