How Hafley Assessed Opening of Offseason Program and His Vision

New Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley got his first chance to work with his new players Tuesday when the team began its 2026 offseason program.

While Phase One consists only of conditioning and meetings, this was a chance for Hafley to start getting a feel for his players and for them to hear his message.

Hafley told the media after that first day that he addressed the whole team — minus running back De'Von Achane — for about 25 minutes and one point of emphasis he was willing to share was about the players holding each other accountable.

"Today’s a lot of me kind of setting expectations, going over rules, talking to them about the culture, the foundation, my expectations," Hafley said. "And then really for the position coaches – offense, defense and special teams – it's probably a lot of like first day of school, get to know the coaches, let them in their position rooms, go over their positional room expectations, their rules, what they're looking for. I know both coordinators spoke to the offense and the defense separately, and then they kind of broke up in position meetings. Then we got into some football because there was time, but all we’re really allowed right now in Phase 1 is working out and in those meetings, so that's what we got accomplished today.”

HAFLEY'S VISION FOR THE OFFSEASON PROGRAM

By the time the offseason program ends in June, Hafley will have had his players in for nine weeks through the three Phases and including nine OTAs, a mandatory minicamp and a voluntary veteran minicamp.

Hafley said he's already got a vision for how his offseason plan will be mapped out, but always with the flexibility to adjust if needed.

But one thing he said he wouldn't do this offseason is implement major changes to the way the Dolphins have run things.

"I want to get through this whole entire OTA offseason, I want to get a feel for who we are," he said. "I want to get a feel for who we have, then I want to do that. And also as we develop our culture and figure out who these guys are, I also wanted to build around that. I'm very big on building around the guys that we have and will have rather than just being cookie cutter, saying, ‘These are my three sayings and throw them on the wall.’ I want to be able to get a good feel for this, spend a lot of time thinking through it, and then once training camp hits, that's what we're going with.

"But each year is different. Each team is different. Are there some rules I believe in? Yeah, absolutely. Those won't change. Are there some core fundamental values? Absolutely, but I think before we start throwing stuff up on the wall, I want to find out who this team is going to be and who this staff is going to be.”

Offseason practices don't allow for any contact, but Hafley said there's still a way for his players to show him they'll be ready to carry on his wish of physicality.

" I think the mental toughness, I think the strain in the meeting rooms, the strain in the weight room, the running piece of it; I think that all builds to a level of toughness, right?" he said. "It's not just about being physically tough on the field, it's the mental toughness to show up on time every single day and lock in, work in the meeting rooms and take notes and be alert. These guys are going to have to go home and continue to study because it's all going to be new for them. Then gradually, Phase 2 we’ll get on the field and be able to do individual work. It's all going to be preparation to get them ready. Phase 1 gets us ready for Phase 2. Phase 2 gets us ready for the OTA practices. The OTA practices get us ready for training camp. But it has to be mental and physical, and right now we'll have to work more on the mental side of it.”

Because of the nature of the offseason program, there's only so much that coaches can do at this time of year.

For Hafley, it's about starting to set the foundation for what he's going to want the Dolphins to look like.

And Tuesday was just the first step.