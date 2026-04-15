How the Ojabo-Uche Reunion Went Down and How It Could Benefit the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are starting fresh in 2026 with a new front office and coaching staff. The vision between general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley has already begun to take shape, and while there is a long way to go before their vision becomes a product fans can truly enjoy, the framework for success is already being put into place from Sullivan and Hafley's emphasis on player relationships driving up production.

This could not be more evident from the additions of edge defenders Josh Uche and David Ojabo. Teammates again in Miami but joined together from a brotherhood built at the University of Michigan, where they were teammates in 2019, both men now sit at the precipice of an ultimate opportunity.

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) as offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) defends in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As part of the Dolphins' rebuild, Sullivan decided to resupply the defensive line with Ojabo and Uche, Sullivan's most noteworthy free agent acquisitions after the departures of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb over the last several months. Working around the financial limitations that came along with the removal of several big-name players, Sullivan did not have the resources to go out and make a splashy signing at such a valuable position.

Instead, he gave Uche and Ojabo one-year deals to prove themselves. Both men came into the league with lofty expectations, had moments here and there, but have failed to put together a consistent, dominant performance worthy of the previous hype.

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo celebrates after the 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The reasons for that are not entirely their fault, but in the NFL, that seldomly matters. That was then and this is now, and if the Dolphins wish to compete in 2026, they will need both men to rewrite the story of their young careers.

Here's how a vision shared between the two, along with a uniform shared over seven years ago, has built a bond so strong, it could turn the tides along the Dolphins' defensive line.

Realizing a Vision From Long Ago

Back in 2019, David Ojabo was a young high school prospect who had witnessed much of the world. Born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, he spent his formative years in Aberdeen, Scotland, before attending high school in Blairstown, New Jersey, giving him a unique perspective of the world.

“Man, just honestly for one, thank God because like you said, you can't even script this up, all those stops, man. It's been a wild journey, the ups and the downs, but it just made me into the man I am," Ojabo said during a Zoom media session Tuesday. "I've met a lot of cultures, a whole lot of people, and I just feel almost like ready to take anything on, because I feel like there's nothing I really haven't seen with the international background and coming to America and being kind of all over the place leading up to now.”

Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate a sack of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Oller Michigan 1 | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ojabo, who is of Nigerian descent but was accustomed to the weather in Scotland, found the best mix of both worlds in Ann Arbor, Michigan. During a recruiting visit with the Michigan Wolverines, Ojabo was enjoying the weather, something that brought about memories of home when he met someone who would become a mentor in his young life. Star defender Josh Uche.

Uche, a native of Miami and the son of Nigerian immigrants, was at the stage in his collegiate career that Ojabo had ambitions of reaching one day. Ojabo, who was best friends with high school teammate Odafe Oweh, would find that same type of relationship with Uche.

So when the Dolphins started to inquire about obtaining Ojabo's services, he turned to a trusted friend. Uche, who had already committed to the Dolphins, picked up a call from a curious Ojabo.

“Yeah, that's my brother, man," Ojabo said. "It's almost like my big bro. I showed him a photo actually, when I was in high school visiting Michigan. He just finished a practice, and it was me and my mom. My mom looked at him and was like, ‘Take care of my son, be his big bro. He's going to be looking up to you,’ and he said he got me. And ever since then honestly, he's been looking out. My first car, I got it from him, green Range Rover, so he's been taking care of me, man."

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"I gave him a call, honestly, after Coach Hafley reached out and just asked him, ‘What do you think about this? Any advice, any way you could lead me?’ And he said, ‘Man, let’s come here and do this thing.’ In Michigan, we never really got to play with each other because I was a freshman and he had already gotten some experience. Now what an opportunity. All we need is an opportunity, right? What an opportunity to be on the field with him and honestly just win, man. We’re two competitors, so challenging each other and push each other.”

Not only did Uche look out for Ojabo in a brotherly way, Uche kept a promise to a mother looking for a friendly face to watch out for the son she would be unable to keep an eye on, especially in a wild environment like Big Ten football. That's not something that can be taken lightly. Doing such an action connects families forever. Uche ensured Ojabo did everything right in the right way.

Aug 2, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) heads to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While Ojabo's character stands for itself and he likely would have made the right choices anyway, Uche was the guy who could intercept the unseen missile because he's seen it before. It's that brotherhood that could turn a rebuild into a revamp in a matter of months. If they fight for each other off the field, they will die for each other on it.

The Scheme Fits Their Bold Dreams

Jeff Hafley has no issue mixing up his personnel and formation packages, saying he'll use both the 4-3 and the 3-4 defense this season. That requires edge players to operate as both defensive ends and outside linebackers within that system. That player must be able to defend the run, rush the passer, hold contain on the outside, drop into coverage, and constantly diagnose quarterback scrambles and screen passes.

It's quite an undertaking physically and a massive challenge mentally. Uche was asked about that and his fit within the system back in March.

Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) reacts with defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) after a sack against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

“Yeah, it was definitely discussed," Uche said. "Definitely played a factor into coming here to South Florida and being a part of the organization. Again, it's always something you’ve got to work through, you’ve got to earn and you’ve got to go out there and compete. I think his scheme and what he brings to the game is something I want to be a part of. That was a big reason I came, my conversations with Coach (Jeff Hafley), that was definitely a big reason I came down here as well.”

Obviously, Uche isn't going to get into specifics but what he said about Hafley was crucial. A big reason is Hafley's vision for Uche. Hafley is a strong defensive mind. He's not going to put his guys in bad spots. He can't, as it's a reflection of him. Uche sees this and that's why he signed on. It's the same reason he vouched for Hafley, a coach he never played for before when Ojabo came calling.

Uche was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2020 and enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 when he reached double digits in sacks and earned an AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

Uche hasn't been able to return to his 2022 form in recent years, but the dysfunction towards the end of the Bill Belichick era impacted his performance. He didn't get the snaps with the Chiefs or Eagles to make an overt impact, but if Hafley has a vision, it's likely one that evokes memories of the 2022 season, and at only 27 years old, Uche could be entering a physical renaissance.

When Ojabo was coming out of Michigan, he was projected to be a first-round pick. He tore his Achilles during his pro day, and most of the league walked away from him... literally as he was on the ground in pain.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) celebrates after a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Those little things. Being a good teammate, sharing insights, being unselfish, understanding situations and opportunities, knowing how to strategize and how to plan attacks based on each other's movements, those things dictate how long rebuilds last.

Those little things are something that Ojabo and Uche have shared since 2019. They never got their shot together at Michigan, but come this fall, both men are about to realize a dream with the hope of another goal: a massive extension, team success, and the potential to play together for a very long time.