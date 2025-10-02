How Tua, Offense Will Adjust to Life Without Tyreek
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa face the challenge of quickly reshaping the team's entire offense without their top receiving threat.
Tyreek Hill was the target on nearly 27 percent of Miami’s pass attempts over his first three seasons with the franchise, and losing him for the year undoubtedly will change how the offense operates. But Tagovailoa expressed confidence this week in the pass catchers around him — starting with college teammate Jaylen Waddle, who steps in as the No. 1 option.
“He’s been able to have 1,000-yard years those first three years in the league,” Tagovailoa said. “So it’s one of those where we get right back into that. Jaylen understands the offense a lot better than he did the first year [coach] Mike [McDaniel] came here, so I trust that he’s going to be where he needs to be.
“Jaylen knows that doesn’t give way to me just always looking for him as the target. We’ve got to go through the progression and see what the defense wants to run now that [Hill] is out. Do they still want to stay in the two-high deals, or do they now like their matchups to where they can sort of crowd the box now?”
Hill, a five-time All-Pro receiver, was targeted at least six times in each game this season and was averaging 12.6 yards on 21 receptions before the season-ending knee injury. He also had four of Miami’s seven 20-yard receiving plays through four weeks.
“Not just his energy (will be missed), but you’re trying to facilitate offense and utilize a lot of other players,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “There’s a lot of guys who contribute on the team. You don’t just copy-paste or say, ‘Hey, it’s one human being.’
“It’s not that; however, it’s a combination of various individuals, not just in the receiver room, that I think need to continue to develop and now have a heightened sense of urgency so that we can spread the ball around and make up for his production.”
Size Instead of Speed
There aren’t many players (if any) capable of replicating Hill’s speed, which means the Dolphins will need to find different ways to move the football.
Tight end Darren Waller doesn’t have the quickness to separate from defenders, but his 6-foot-6 frame is a different way to win against opposing defenses. He can outjump defenders for the football and also has the athleticism to stay balanced and land with both feet in bounds.
“The first touchdown throw to him [Monday night] was an eye-opener for me, given the length that he has,” Tagovailoa said. “In a way, that was a trust throw where I felt like, ‘Dang, that was high that I threw that ball,’ and for him to get up and make a play like that.
“It kind of gives me more of an insight into what kind of ball I can throw to him if he’s ever coming across the middle, or if it’s a one-on-one matchup with him on a go bar, whatever that looks like.”
Waller, whose Dolphins debut was delayed after he suffered a quad injury shortly after being traded to the Dolphins, steps in as the second-tallest player on offense behind only tackle Patrick Paul. The Dolphins also signed 6-foot-2 receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine early in free agency.
“I think there is a big difference when you’re playing with someone of Darren Waller’s stature, of NWI’s stature, in terms of what you can do with manipulation and then how to get the throws there for those guys,” Tagovailoa said. “[Hill] and [Waddle], it’s more, OK, if I manipulate this guy, I’ve got to be able to get the ball up and out quick for them because these guys could be way taller than them.
“[Waller], if it’s a corner route and you’re trying to hold that corner down, even if he gets back and you’re throwing it high just for him, there’s more of a potential that that’s a catch than not.”
Finding Balance with Receivers
Waller’s debut was a promising sign, but as McDaniel noted, multiple players will need to step up in Hill’s absence. While Waller and NWI bring added size and create mismatch opportunities, Tagovailoa believes the offense must balance size with speed to challenge opposing defenses.
“I think they’re both important, but with every person, there’s always a give and take,” Tagovailoa said. “With ‘Reek’ and Waddle, speed, but then the takeaway is the height or the go up and get it in some of the one-on-one scenarios, maybe closer to the red area.
“A bigger guy, maybe not as much separation, but if you can give them the best chance by putting a really good ball up there for them to get it, they can get it, but then the downside would be maybe separation.”
The Dolphins’ offense relied on Hill’s rare speed and precise timing to create separation off the line and exploit gaps in the secondary. With that advantage gone, Tagovailoa must adjust the rhythm of his throws and the way he reads coverages to match the speed of his pass catchers.
“The difference with them and [Hill], as we all know, is the speed, so the timing of how those guys all come out of routes, whether it’s an in cut or an out cut, it’s slightly different all individually as well,” Tagovailoa said. “Tahj [Washington] is going to look different than NWI, than Dee [Eskridge], than Theo [Wease Jr.], all of those guys.
“It’s also how much pace do I need to put on the ball if they’re breaking and I’m throwing it before their break, and even go balls as well for those guys, just tracking the speed, and how much air I need to put under the ball. That’s sort of the distinction that I’ve learned being able to throw to those guys.”