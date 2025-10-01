Waiting on Wilson, Tyreek Update, Roster Move
After the Miami Dolphins made it official with Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. on Wednesday, head coach Mike McDaniel provided additional details.
The Dolphins placed Hill on injured reserve as the result of the severe knee injury he sustained during the 27-21 Monday night victory against the New York Jets and replaced him on the 53-man roster by signing Wilson off the New Orleans Saints practice squad.
McDaniel indicated, however, that Wilson would not start practicing with the team until next week because he recently underwent a medical procedure, something he said the Dolphins were aware of.
Wilson was brought back after spending two seasons with the Dolphins (2022-23), and interestingly the list of wide receivers currently not on an active roster also included former Miami players Robbie Chosen and River Cracraft.
McDaniel explained the reason he felt Wilson was the right choice.
"It was two twofold, his consistency and playmaking ability, and ability to play with or without the ball," McDaniel said. "He played to a high standard here. And then as we looked at all, all of his tape since (he left), he hasn't lost a step, in our opinion. So I thought it was a very great fit. ... We thought it benefit us to get him in early so he can shake off what he knows of the playbook and learn all the new stuff since he's been here. So he'll be ready to practice next week."
TYREEK UPDATES
McDaniel also indicated that Hill would remain in the hospital overnight Wednesday as a precaution.
"He has the the finest care," McDaniel said. "And there's been a plethora of teammates that have made sure that their their guy is good, as well as above and beyond training staff, or head trainer, was at the hospital with him with when he had surgery. So he's doing well and starting the long road to recovery."
Hill undoubtedly has a long road to recovery, with McDaniel indicating Tuesday that he was out for the season.
The question, though, is exactly how long that road will be.
Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Tuesday after Hill had surgery that it would be the only one he would need to repair the damage done to his left knee, which involved a dislocation and multiple ligament tears, and the goal was for Hill to be ready for the start of the 2026 season — oh, and Rosenhause threw in that Hill would love to continue as a member of the Dolphins.
But former San Diego Chargers team physician David Chao, now with Sports Injury Central, suggested on social media Wednesday that Rosenhaus maybe was a bit overly optimistic.
"His agent says it will be his only one and he'll be ready for 2026; unfortunately, that's probably not medical reality," Chao said. "Dislocated knee means two, if not three, ligaments torn, at least. And in my NFL experience, orthopedic surgery experience, no knee dislocation surgery done within 24 hours is definitive and final. It's always staged for later reconstruction, including ACL and otherwise. That is why, medically, I still believe he will need more surgeries. Remember Nick Chubb, said to only need one surgery, just MCL, had two surgeries.
"I wish the best for Tyreek and Drew Rosenhaus is just doing his job protecting his agent. Only one surgery, ready for 2026, that's part of the agent's job, and let's not begrudge him for that. And I'm just doing my job giving you injury analysis."
PRACTICE SQUAD TRANSACTION
The Dolphins filled their one opening on the practice squad Wednesday when they signed linebacker Caleb Johnson.
He was one of three linebackers who worked out for the team Tuesday, with all of them having more NFL experience on special teams than on defense. The other two tryout players were Amari Burney and Amari Gainer.
Johnson is a four-year veteran who has played 65 games with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars, with practically all of his playing time coming on special teams. He spent training camp this summer with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Dolphins had an opening on the practice squad after kicker Riley Patterson was signed to the active roster Monday afternoon.