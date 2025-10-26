How Tua Overcame Adversity and Silenced Critics vs. Falcons
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an odd start to his Sunday. He woke up before the Dolphins’ Week 8 game against the Falcons, and his eye was swollen shut.
“Probably one of the worst experiences I’ve had in terms of waking up and have that happen on a game day,” Tagovailoa told reporters after the Dolphins’ 34-10 win. “My eye was swollen shut, and thanks to the medical staff, they ended up helping with antibiotics and whatnot.”
This came off the heels of two straight weeks of Tua receiving a ton of criticism for his postgame comments in Week 6 and brutal play in Week 7. However, Tua showed some resolve and overcame that adversity to put up a solid performance in the win.
Tua’s Bounce-back Performance vs. Falcons
Tua’s swelling around his eye prompted him to wear a visor for the first time in the NFL. It didn’t seem to affect him much against Atlanta.
“It was different,” Tagovailoa said. “I can’t remember the last time I played with a visor outside of high school. I never used a visor in college, and I never used a visor being in the league.”
He finished the game completing 20-of-26 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. His 7.9 yards per attempt was his second-highest of the season.
There’s a fair argument that this was Tua’s sharpest game of the season.
After throwing six interceptions and just one touchdown in the past two weeks, Tua didn’t have a single turnover against the Falcons. He had one screen pass get batted up into the air, but a heads-up play by rookie guard Jonah Savaiinaea prevented a Falcons’ defender from coming down with it.
Outside of that, Tua kept the ball out of harm’s way all game. He also got back to some of the throws that made him one of the league’s more unique quarterbacks.
He’s struggled in the middle of the field this season, throwing five of his 10 interceptions there. Well, he looked much closer to early versions of Tua this week. His third touchdown pass was a Dolphins classic under Mike McDaniel and Tua.
Getting these types of throws back into the offense consistently will go a long way toward improving the Dolphins’ passing game.
Tua even showed some off-script ability. His second touchdown pass featured him avoiding pressure out to his left and then driving the ball into a tight window near the front pylon.
This is honestly one of Tua’s better throws from this season period. He’s been pretty rough outside the pocket, but he made a great throw on this one to Malik Washington.
Regardless of how it looked, this was a much-needed win for Tua and the Dolphins as a whole. Being 2-6 still means the playoffs are a long shot, but the team could have some real momentum heading into the game on Thursday against the Ravens.
“It gives us some confidence in our play, in each other,” Tua said. “It kinda gives us the flow back a little bit. It’s also what we’re looking to do with it. You can feel all of that, but if you’re feeling yourself too much coming into a short week against a good opponent, that could also hurt you.”
More Miami Dolphins Coverage