Interesting New Option for Dolphins Offensive Line
While a big question heading into the Miami Dolphins' Week 4 Monday night game has been whether Kion Smith or Daniel Brunskill would be starting at right guard, there's a new option that's emerged.
That option is former New England Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange.
It's been more than two weeks since Strange was signed off the Cleveland Browns practice squad and head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday the interior offensive lineman has injected himself into the mix.
"He's really attacked the technique and fundamentals that we use," McDaniel said. "And he's made himself part of the crew just by his buy-in and bold attack at the things that we do. So he's had a good week."
Whether that's enough to put Strange in the starting lineup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night remains to be seen, but everything is possible at this point after Smith was benched during the 31-21 loss against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday night and Brunskill gave up a ridiculously quick pressure on the play where Tua Tagovailoa threw his late-game interception.
Not surprisingly, McDaniel didn't make a commitment to any player when he was asked whether he had made a determination as the starting right guard against the Jets.
"We've had a good work week and there has been competition," McDaniel said, "and after today and on Monday night you'll find out who was the leader in the clubhouse to start the game."
THE STRANGE SCOUTING REPORT
Strange was a first-round pick back in 2022, but he never quite lived up to that billing. In his defense, it was a shocking selection when the pick was announced.
Many draft analysts liked Strange as a potential Day 2 option after a strong senior season in college and Senior Bowl performance. But using a first-round pick on him was a huge reach.
Strange started at left guard during his rookie season, playing a career-high 982 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He struggled quite a bit, though, allowing 23 quarterback pressures and five sacks.
Things got worse for Strange in 2023. He played just 564 snaps but gave up 22 pressures, while allowing another two sacks.
He missed most of the 2024 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in December of 2023. When he returned, he started the Patriots' final two games at center and looked passable, allowing just one pressure on 75 pass blocking snaps.
The Patriots released him this summer, after which he joined the Browns.
THE DOLPHINS' GUARD ISSUES
The Dolphins, of course, are without veteran guard James Daniels, who landed on IR after sustaining a pec injury in the season opener at Indianapolis.
"I think it's just all overall, OK, you lose James early and you're working through that process, hopefully to have him back at some point," offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday morning. "And then ultimately, you're working through all the scenarios that best can put us in position. You just wanna make sure that for us, we're having the right guys, right situation, and we wanna put guys in the best position to be successful. We're just trying to work to find the right fit.
"Because once you have injuries, OK, what's the right fit? How are we gonna play it out? And I think that's ultimately what we're always working at through all positions, making sure we got the right guys in the right spots. Like for us right now, it's just like we're working through just all the variables. I think we're going to work the process all the way through the week to make sure we have what decision we're gonna go with for Monday night."
Daniels isn't the only starter on IR, of course, because right tackle Austin Jackson also is on there with a toe injury.
Both players are eligible to come off IR following the Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers, though it's too early to know exactly when either will be back.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins have an issue of a different kind at left guard, with rookie second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea experiencing some growing pains at the start of his NFL career.
While this isn't the end-all, be-all in terms of evaluation, it's not good news for the Dolphins that Savaiinaea is ranked 76th out of 76 guards graded by Pro Football Focus through three weeks, while Smith is next-to-last at 75th.