Latest Updates on 2025 Dolphins Coaches, Former Coordinator Lands New Job

As new Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley continues to put together his 2026 staff, the latest developments suggest three more assistants will be retained.

Perhaps more importantly, the additions reflect a willingness by Hafley to surround himself with longtime coaches with coordinator experience at different positions to serve as sounding boards.

The latest example comes with the reports of Hafley retaining linebackers coach Joe Barry, who has coached in the NFL since 2000 and has been a defensive coordinator at three different stops.

Ironically, Barry's last sting as a defensive coordinator was with the Green Bay Packers from 2021-23, as he's the coach that Hafley replaced when he came over from Boston College in 2024.

Prior to Green Bay, Barry also served as DC for the Detroit Lions in 2007-08 and the Washington Redskins in 2015-16.

This move follows Hafley hiring longtime offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as quarterbacks coach.

Along with Barry, Hafley will retain defensive line coach Austin Clark, whose strong reputation around the Dolphins organization is evidenced by the fact he's now the longest-tenured member of the staff, having first joined the team in 2021.

Yet another 2025 coach expected to return next season is assistant defensive backs coach DeShawn Shead.

They'll be joining offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as holdovers from Mike McDaniel's final coaching staff in Miami.

The 2025 coaching staff members who have not found work for 2026 including defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, assistant head coach/tight ends Jon Embree, QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell, assistant WR coach Jonathan Krause, run game specialist Chandler Henley, assistant OL coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, assistant DL coach Kynjee Cotton, assistant LB coach Matthew O'Donnell and special teams senior assistant Ronnie Bradford.

Bevell was scheduled to having a second interview, this one in person, with the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator position Monday, according to reports.

FORMER COORDINATOR FINDS WORK

Danny Crossman, who was out of the NFL in 2025 after serving six years as Dolphins special teams coordinator, is back in the league after being hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Crossman first joined the Dolphins in 2019 when Brian Flores took over and had the title of assistant head coach in 2021, Flores' third and final year as head coach.

He becomes the second coordinator hired by new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy who previously worked for the Dolphins, the other being defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

