NFL Ruling Benefits Dolphins for Game vs. Washington

The Miami Dolphins will try to build off their upset win against Buffalo

Alain Poupart

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium last season.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium last season. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins will be looking to build off their dominating upset of the Buffalo Bills next Sunday against a Washington Commanders team that already was going to be without quarterback Jayden Daniels but now also will be missing its top defensive player.

This comes with the news that the NFL suspended Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during the team's 44-22 loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Dolphins will face the Commanders in Madrid on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET in the first-ever regular season game in Spain in a matchup of 3-7 teams.

Per the NFL release, "During the second quarter, Payne was disqualified for striking Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to 'any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,' including 'throwing a punch, or a forearm,' and Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(d), which prohibits 'striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head or neck of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s).'

"Payne will be eligible to return to the Commanders’ active roster Monday, Nov. 17, following the team’s Nov. 16 game in Madrid against the Miami Dolphins."

The incident involving Payne, which was captured by replay, happened after Detroit scored in the second quarter to go up 20-3.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Payne may appeal the suspension. Any appeal will be heard and decided upon by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

Payne is an eight-year veteran with one Pro Bowl invitation on his resume. The former first-round pick, who played with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, has 30 tackles, one sack and five passes defensed on the season.

The Washington defense ranks 30th in the NFL in yards allowed per game after being torched by the Lions to the tune of 546 yards Sunday.

Washington was held under 300 total yards by the Lions with Marcus Mariota starting at quarterback in place of Jayden Daniels, who sustained an elbow injury in the Week 9 Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Commanders didn't place Daniels on injured reserve after the ugly-looking injury because the injury didn't involve a fracture or ligament damage, but reports indicate the quarterback will be re-examined during Washington's bye week, which comes after the game against the Dolphins.

Alain Poupart
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

