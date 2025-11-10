NFL Ruling Benefits Dolphins for Game vs. Washington
The Miami Dolphins will be looking to build off their dominating upset of the Buffalo Bills next Sunday against a Washington Commanders team that already was going to be without quarterback Jayden Daniels but now also will be missing its top defensive player.
This comes with the news that the NFL suspended Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during the team's 44-22 loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Dolphins will face the Commanders in Madrid on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET in the first-ever regular season game in Spain in a matchup of 3-7 teams.
Per the NFL release, "During the second quarter, Payne was disqualified for striking Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to 'any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,' including 'throwing a punch, or a forearm,' and Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(d), which prohibits 'striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head or neck of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s).'
"Payne will be eligible to return to the Commanders’ active roster Monday, Nov. 17, following the team’s Nov. 16 game in Madrid against the Miami Dolphins."
The incident involving Payne, which was captured by replay, happened after Detroit scored in the second quarter to go up 20-3.
Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Payne may appeal the suspension. Any appeal will be heard and decided upon by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.
Payne is an eight-year veteran with one Pro Bowl invitation on his resume. The former first-round pick, who played with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, has 30 tackles, one sack and five passes defensed on the season.
The Washington defense ranks 30th in the NFL in yards allowed per game after being torched by the Lions to the tune of 546 yards Sunday.
Washington was held under 300 total yards by the Lions with Marcus Mariota starting at quarterback in place of Jayden Daniels, who sustained an elbow injury in the Week 9 Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Commanders didn't place Daniels on injured reserve after the ugly-looking injury because the injury didn't involve a fracture or ligament damage, but reports indicate the quarterback will be re-examined during Washington's bye week, which comes after the game against the Dolphins.