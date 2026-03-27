One Dolphins RB Target for Each Day of the 2026 Draft

A first in a series, Miami Dolphins on SI will take a look by position at players the Miami Dolphins could consider on each day of the 2026 NFL draft.

With 11 overall picks and multiple selections each day, there are a number of ways new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan could go, and we’ll take a stab at a few options for each day. First up, running backs.

DOLPHINS NEEDS

Running back is one of the better-served spots on Miami’s roster. De'Von Achane is a star, Jaylen Wright seemed to "get it" a bit more toward the end of 2025, and Ollie Gordon II will be looking for that sophomore bump after a year of being a pro.

A skeptical eye sees things differently, though. Achane is without question the best player on the team at present and, with that, its most valuable asset (aside from untradable Patrick Paul). Sullivan has shown a penchant for wanting to start fresh.

Wright got better last year, but his instincts still don’t look great. He’s physically talented but has not yet played up to a team trading up for him.

Unlike Wright, Gordon seemed to regress last year. Ha can be lumbering at times and there is no way to gauge how the new front office views him.

Finally, looking at the Green Bay model, it’s possible that the team will keep just three active backs this year, which is what the Packers have done the last five years.

With all of that, Miami could take a back this year.

DAY 1

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The first round is a tough one. On one hand, it just does not seem like the direction to go at either pick. On the other hand, if Love is there at pick 11, he must be considered.

First, if there is a single back who may come closest to what Achane is – college or pro – it may be Love. A dynamic runner who blazed to a 4.36 time at the combine, he is similarly an excellent receiver. He has a good combination of power and burst, good leg drive and pushes piles. He loves the spin move and trying to hurdle tacklers; numbers the last two years almost speak for themselves (almost 2,500 yards, 35 TDs, 6.9 yards per carry).

If the Dolphins want to replace Achane in lieu of other considerations, this would be the only way. The other first-round option possibly available is Love’s teammate Jadarian Price at 30. But if Miami is going to move on a running back in Round 1, it has to be because they truly are going best player available and on offense this year, that player is Love.

DAY 2

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Washington is a personal favorite, as well as a player who has gone from a basic unknown to the most likely back to be selected after the two Notre Dame players.

Last year, Washington looked great at Arkansas, showing inside power combined with what seemed like surprising breakaway speed at the time. His measurables at the combine confirmed it wasn’t an illusion – he posted the fastest 40 (4.33), the fastest split (1.51), the second-highest vertical (39 inches) and the second-longest broad jump (10-8) among running backs. Oh, and he’s 6-2, 228.

If Achane remains on the roster, Washington would be a great complementary RB2.

DAY 3

Robert Henry Jr., UTSA

For day three, the running back choice is one who will go late in the day in all likelihood.

Henry is short (5-9) but thick at 195 and his combine numbers were all solid, if not strong. Here’s where the interest lies – last season, he averaged 6.9 yards per carry on 151 carries for nine touchdowns, and he had SIX runs over 70 yards last year for the Roadrunners. In Texas A&M’s season home opener, he torched the Aggies for 177 yards and an 11.1 per carry average. Pass protection is a concern, but he is dynamic.