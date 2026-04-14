Ranking the 10 Best Dolphins Fifth-Round Picks

The Miami Dolphins have had their share of hits and misses in the draft through the years, which makes them just like any other franchise around the NFL.

Compared to the rest, the fifth round has been very good to the Dolphins, with a solid list of future starters and highlighted by the selection of eventual Hall of Famer Zach Thomas. Since the start of the "common draft" in 1967, the Dolphins have made 68 fifth-round selections, starting with running back Gary Tucker in 1967 all the way to three selections of 2025 — Jordan Philips, Dante Trader Jr. and Jason Marshall Jr.

Here is a ranking of the top 10 fifth-round picks, judged not solely on Dolphins career but rather what kind of NFL player the prospect became.

THE TOP 10 DOLPHINS FIFTH-ROUND PICKS

1. LB Zach Thomas, 1996, 154th overall

Yeah, not much suspense here as to who would be at the top of this list. Still remarkable that Thomas was named a starter in his rookie training camp.

2. LB Bryan Cox, 1991, 113th overall

Cox wasn't just a talented linebacker (three Pro Bowl in five seasons with Miami) who lined up at inside and outside linebacker, he was a fiery player who brought an attitude to the defense. His going over the Cincinnati Bengals sideline after a cheap shot at his kicker remains one of the coolest moments in team history.

3. RB Jim Kiick, 1968, 118th overall

Kiick was the do-it-all running back in the Dolphins backfield of the 1970s that was dubbed "The Perfect Backfield." While Larry Csonka brought the physicality and Mercury Morris was the speedster, Kiick was a quality runner, blocker and receiver who always was willing to do the less glamorous work.

4. QB Don Strock, 1973, 111th overall

While Strock didn't necessarily play a lot of games for Miami, he was an elite backup quarterback who also provided leadership for more than a decade.

5. S Reshad Jones, 2010, 163rd overall

Along with Cameron Wake and Mike Pouncey, Jones simply was one of the best Dolphins players in the 2010s as a ball-hawking safety.

6. LB Andrew Van Ginkel, 2019, 151st overall

it's a shame that the Dolphins didn't see fit to try to re-sign Van Ginkel and allowed him to leave as a free agent, but they do deserve credit for finding this gem in the middle of the 2019 draft.

7. C Jeff Uhlenhake, 1989, 121st overall

The Dolphins have a very good history at center, from Jim Langer to Mike Pouncey and now Aaron Brewer, and while Uhlenhake never earned a Pro Bowl invitation, he was a solid starter for a few years.

8. G Chris Gray, 1993, 132nd overall

Dolphins fans might not remember Gray very well because he was an under-the-radar starter for two seasons before leaving as a free agent, but he went on to have a 15-year NFL career that included 170 starts.

9. DT Davon Godchaux, 2017, 178th overall

Godchaux was the one bright spot in an otherwise dismal 2017 draft for the Dolphins, and he heads into his 10th NFL season with already 123 career starts.

10. RB Jay Ajayi, 2015, 149th overall

The Dolphins had four fifth-round picks in that 2015 draft and hit with Ajayi and Bobby McCain, but we give the nod to Ajayi for his brilliant 2016 season when he matched an NFL record with three 200-yard rushing performances in one season.

Honorable mention: DB Charlie Babb, 1972; DT Norman Hand, 1995; DB Bobby McCain, 2015