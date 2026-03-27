Remaining Free Agents Who Fit the Dolphins Mold

The Miami Dolphins attacked free agency with a purpose.

Outside of Malik Willis, their external signings have largely been scratch-off tickets: players with some form of previously high pedigree whose numbers have valleyed in recent years.

With the mind-set of attaining surplus value, let’s look at a few remaining free agents who fit this bill. Miami still has plenty of holes on the roster, and with little cap space to fill them, these names may be of some value.

Jeff Okudah, CB

The third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, Jeff Okudah was the prototype outside corner: solid size, strong athletic testing, and top end production at Ohio State.

However, as is the case with a few players on this list, injuries have largely kept Okudah from reaching his full potential. He missed most of his rookie and sophomore seasons with injuries, and suffered a concussion that landed him on injured reserve this past season.

Okudah has appeared only in 12 games over the last two seasons, but with Miami’s massive need at cornerback, and the fact that he would likely only command a minimum salary, a shot on the former Buckeyes star would be very low risk.

Martin Emerson Jr., CB

Martin Emerson Jr. played in 50 of 51 possible games from 2022 to 2024, but after tearing his ACL last July, he missed the entire 2025 season.

The former Browns third-round pick started 12 games in 2023, when Cleveland had the No. 1 defense in terms of total yards and passing yards allowed. Emerson logged 14 pass breakups and all four of his career interceptions in this season.

At 6-2, 201-pounds with 33½-inch arms, Emerson has plenty of athletic potential, and at only 25 years old, it would be wise to at least call the four-year veteran and check in on his recovery.

Khalil Herbert, RB

After being drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, Khalil Herbert gained 1,775 rushing yards in his first three seasons. In the two years since, he’s only totaled 182.

Injuries haven’t been nearly as substantial a part in this downturn as the last two names on this list. Rather, the Bears’ acquisitions of D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson limited his role, which, in combination with a drop-off in underlying statistics, led to Herbert bouncing around the league in 2024 and 2025.

De’Von Achane obviously leads the Dolphins' running back room, with Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright flashing their potential intermittently. However, Herbert’s 5-9, 212 pound-frame brings a level of compact power that Miami lacks. If he can get back to his previous form, he could serve as a valuable role player.

Clelin Ferrell, edge

The fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft never truly panned out, but edge Clelin Ferrell has been a solid role player throughout his career.

He’s logged at least 250 defensive snaps in every season of his seven-year career, including 233 in eight games with the 49ers in 2025 after an injury to Mykel Williams. This experience would be valuable to a room that moved on from Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb over the course of the last six months.

Miami’s edge room is looking a little light. Josh Uche and Chop Robinson, the projected starters as of now, are speed-first players who haven’t consistently shown a role beyond pass rush specialists. Adding the 265-pound Ferrell would give Miami some much-needed size and a veteran who could contribute right away.