Strange Repeat Ahead of Washington Game
Because of the new wrinkle in the NFL schedule with the "17th game," the Miami Dolphins will be facing the Washington Commanders for the second time in three seasons when the teams match up in Spain on Sunday.
And there's a little bit of deja vu going on ahead of this matchup, one that bodes well for the Dolphins if it carries through to the end of the game.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced Monday he was taking over as defensive coordinator for this team in the wake of a humbling 44-22 loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday when his team gave up more than 500 total yards.
This is exactly what happened two years ago when then-head coach Ron Rivera served as interim defensive coordinator for the first time against the Dolphins for a December 2023 matchup after firing Jack Del Rio in the aftermath of a 45-10 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
Rivera didn't fare any better than Del Rio in that first game back then, with Miami leaving Washington with a 45-15 rout thanks in large part to touchdown passes of 78 and 60 yards from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill along with two touchdown runs by De'Von Achane.
The change didn't help much because Washington finished that 2023 season ranked last in the NFL in total defense and Rivera was replaced in favor of Quinn, who guided the Commanders to a playoff berth and the NFC title game in his first season.
BIG OPPORTUNITY FOR DOLPHINS OFFENSE
Things haven't gone so well for Quinn and the Commanders in 2025, and injuries to QB Jayden Daniels (he won't play Sunday) clearly haven't helped.
But the defense again has been porous, with the Commanders ranked 30th in the total defense heading into the game against the Dolphins.
Unlike Rivera two years ago, Quinn didn't fire defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., he simply demoted him.
As was the case two years ago, the biggest issue for the Washington defense isn't so much scheme as it is talent — even if it's basically an entirely new group.
Of the 11 defensive starters for Washington in that December 2023 game against Miami, only two are still on the 53-man roster two years later. One of them is defensive tackle Daron Payne, who has been suspended for the game Sunday for throwing a punch at Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (with his helmet on). The other is safety Percy Butler, who has started one of nine games so far this season.
Washington has given up 38 or more points in three of their past four games, while the Dolphins have scored 30 or more in two of their past three.
The stage sure would seem to be set for a repeat of that 2023 game, though obviously the Dolphins still will have to execute.