Setting the Stage for the Week 5 Dolphins-Panthers Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look for their second consecutive victory season when they face the Carolina Panthers at Bank Of America Stadium on Sunday.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 5 Dolphins-Panthers matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-3) vs. CAROLINA PANTHERS (1-3)
- Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
- Time: 1 PM ET
- Site: Bank Of America Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.
- Weather Channel Forecast: The temperature around Charlotte between 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday is expected to be between 77-79 degrees with cloudy skies but not rain in the forecast. The wind is expected to be 8 mph.
- TV: FOX
- Announcers: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — CB Storm Duck (ankle) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (knee) are out.
- Panthers — RB Chuba Hubbard (calf), TE JT Sanders (ankle), CB Chau Smith-Wade (chest) and DT Turk Wharton (toe) are out; DT Cam Jackson (knee), DE LaBryan Ryan (ankle) and OLB D.J. Wonnum (hip) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-PANTHERS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 6-2
Last Five Meetings:
- October 15, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 42, Panthers 21
- November 28, 2021 at Miami — Dolphins 33, Panthers 10
- November 13, 2017 at Carolina — Panthers 45, Dolphins 21
- November 24, 2013 at Miami — Panthers 20, Dolphins 16
- November 19, 2009 at Carolina — Dolphins 24, Panthers 17
Series Superlatives:
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 23 (2021 at Miami; Dolphins 33, Panthers 10)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 24 (2017 at Carolina; Panthers 45, Dolphins 21)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 66 points (2017 at Carolina; Panthers 45, Dolphins 21)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 22 points (1998 at Carolina; Dolphins 13, Panthers 9)
Connections:
- Former Panthers Players with the Dolphins: CB Rasul Douglas
- Former Panthers Coaches with the Dolphins: Senior defensive assistant Sean Ryan
- Former Dolphins Players with the Panthers: RB coach Bernie Parmalee, secondary coach Renaldo Hill (former Dolphins player and coach)
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Panthers: Senior defensive assistant Dom Capers, senior coaching advisor Jim Caldwell
PANTHERS SCOUTING REPORT
The Panthers are still struggling to find their footing (forgive the cliché) under head coach Dave Canales, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator who took over in 2024. After a disappointing 5-12 showing last year, the Panthers have gotten off to a 1-3 start this season that includes an ugly 42-13 loss against the New England Patriots last Sunday. Carolina's one win was a 30-0 shutout of the Atlanta Falcons at BOA Stadium in Week 3 and that one was built off turnovers, with Carolina outgained 332-224 that day. QB Bryce Young seems to have regressed after finishing last year on a high note, though he's operating behind a shaky offensive line — particularly after former Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt landed on IR — and with a young wide receiver corps that's headed by first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan. Aside from that Atlanta game, the Panthers defense has struggled, both against the run and in getting to the quarterback.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
Put very simply, Carolina is not very good. And on top of that, they'll be missing their starting running back (Chuba Hubbard) and will be down to their third starting guard — just like the Dolphins, except the Panthers don't have the all-around talent Miami has on offense. Carolina can't rush the passer on defense (only two sacks on the season), which could mean a productive day passing the ball for Tua Tagovailoa, with or without Tyreek Hill. Oh, and we should add the Panthers gave up two long punt returns (including one for a touchdown) to AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Marcus Jones and, of course, Malik Washington took one back to the house in Week 2 against New England.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
As bad as Carolina has looked this season, the team's three losses came on the road and there was nothing wrong with their performance at home in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons (that 30-0 victory). Bryce Young has been very inconsistent this year, but he does have two big young wide receivers in Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette, and Hunter Renfrow is a very route runner from the slot. Defensively, Carolina does have solid cornerbacks in Jaycee Horn and Michael Jackson, and Derrick Brown is a very good defensive tackle. Lastly, there's some mystery in this game as to what the Dolphins offense will look like without Tyreek Hill.
FINAL DOLPHINS-PANTHERS PREDICTION
The Dolphins did get their first win of the season against the New York Jets last Monday night, but they hardly looked like a dominant team and now they have to go on the road on a short week, which typically is a tough assignment. The jury is still out on how good the Dolphins can become in 2025 and not having Tyreek Hill certainly isn't going to help. But the fact remains the Dolphins have the better personnel at most positions, whether it be Tua Tagovailoa over Bryce Young at quarterback, De'Von Achane over backup Rico Dowdle at running back or Darren Waller over Tommy Tremble at tight end. The Dolphins might not be able to become contenders in 2025 — it's too early still to determine that — but they most definitely should be able to take care of Carolina. Even if it's too close for comfort or not pretty.