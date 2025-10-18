Setting the Stage for the Week 7 Dolphins-Browns Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look to get back on track when they face the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 7 Dolphins-Browns matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-5) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-5)
- Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
- Time: 1 PM ET
- Site: Huntington Bank Field; Cleveland, Ohio
- Weather Forecast: The temperature around Cleveland between 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday is expected to be between 64-66 degrees, according to AccuWeather, with rain and wind. The wind is expected to be 27 mph with gusts up to 41 mph.
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — DB Elijah Campbell (quad) is out; LB Tyrel Dodson (concussion) and CB Storm Duck (ankle) are questionable.
- Browns — TE David Njoku (knee) out; T Jack Conklin (concussion), DT Mason Graham (knee), DT Mike Hall (knee), WR Gage Larvadain (concussion) and DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-BROWNS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 11-9
Last Five Meetings:
- December 29, 2024 at Cleveland — Dolphins 20, Browns 3
- November 13, 2022 at Miami — Dolphins 39, Browns 17
- November 24, 2019 at Cleveland — Browns 41, Dolphins 24
- September 25, 2016 at Miami — Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT)
- September 8, 2013 at Cleveland — Dolphins 23, Browns 10
Series Superlatives:
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 22 (2022 at Miami; Dolphins 39, Browns 17)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 28 (1970 at Miami; Browns 28, Dolphins 0)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 72 points (2007 at Cleveland; Browns 41, Dolphins 31)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 17 points (2004 at Miami; Dolphins 10, Browns 7
Connections:
- Former Browns Players with the Dolphins: DB Elijah Campbell, T Kendall Lamm, G Cole Strange
- Former Chargers Coaches with the Dolphins: Head coach Mike McDaniel, DC Anthony Weaver, assistant head coach/TE coach Jon Embree, pass game coordinator/secondary Brian Duker, DBs/pass game specialist Ryan Slowik
- Former Dolphins Players with the Browns: LB Jerome Baker, LS Rex Sunahara
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Browns: Pass game coordinator/WRs Chad O'Shea
BROWNS SCOUTING REPORT
It's been a rough go for the Browns, who haven't made much progress since finishing the 2024 season with a 3-14 record. The focal point has been the quarterback position, where Cleveland had five on the roster at some point during the summer, including rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The offense has been a mess all season, and it was awfully painful to watch veteran Joe Flacco having a big night for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night after Cleveland traded him to give way to their rookies. Gabriel has taken over at QB, but the offensive issues extend far beyond that position. The defense is very good, but continues to get dragged down by the 32nd-ranked offense, which has a hard time sustaining drives.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
They're facing the Browns. It's that simple. Cleveland hasn't scored more than 17 points all season and could represent the perfect remedy for the struggling Dolphins defense. It's an offense with limited, if not nonexistent, firepower and the Dolphins could slam the door shut pretty quickly if they can jump to a quick lead. Cleveland's passing game is particularly ineffective, and it won't help the Browns that they'll be missing tight end David Njoku in this game.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
Beyond the fact the Dolphins are a fragile team right now and can't be expected anymore to dominate bad opponents like they did in recent years, Cleveland will be playing at Huntington Bank Stadium for the first time in four weeks and the Browns defeated the Green Bay Packers in their last game there. Cleveland's defense is good enough to keep the team in the game the whole way and even steal a victory, which is what happened against the Packers. The expected nasty weather conditions always open the possibilities for turnovers and tend to even the playing field.
FINAL DOLPHINS-BROWNS PREDICTION
Such is the state of the Dolphins that they'll go into this game as underdogs, against a team with a 1-5 record. Nothing can be taken for granted, especially with rain and heavy winds in the forecast, which tends to favor teams with a strong running game (and conversely those that can stop the run). The Dolphins have been very deficient in that area in 2025, so that's worrisome. In the final analysis, we'd expect this to be another close battle for Miami. And, as disappointing and sad as it is, we'll have to assume they'll find a way to come up short until proven otherwise.