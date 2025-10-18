All Dolphins

Setting the Stage for the Week 7 Dolphins-Browns Matchup

Breaking down all the details for the Miami Dolphins-Cleveland Browns game at Huntington Bank Field

Alain Poupart

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) watches as Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (11) intercepts the pass during the first half at Huntington Bank Field.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) watches as Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (11) intercepts the pass during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look to get back on track when they face the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 7 Dolphins-Browns matchup.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-5) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-5)

  • Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
  • Time: 1 PM ET
  • Site: Huntington Bank Field; Cleveland, Ohio
  • Weather Forecast: The temperature around Cleveland between 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday is expected to be between 64-66 degrees, according to AccuWeather, with rain and wind. The wind is expected to be 27 mph with gusts up to 41 mph.
  • TV: CBS
  • Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

FINAL INJURY REPORT

  • Dolphins — DB Elijah Campbell (quad) is out; LB Tyrel Dodson (concussion) and CB Storm Duck (ankle) are questionable.
  • Browns — TE David Njoku (knee) out; T Jack Conklin (concussion), DT Mason Graham (knee), DT Mike Hall (knee), WR Gage Larvadain (concussion) and DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) are questionable.

DOLPHINS-BROWNS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY

Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 11-9

Last Five Meetings:

  1. December 29, 2024 at Cleveland — Dolphins 20, Browns 3
  2. November 13, 2022 at Miami — Dolphins 39, Browns 17
  3. November 24, 2019 at Cleveland — Browns 41, Dolphins 24
  4. September 25, 2016 at Miami — Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT)
  5. September 8, 2013 at Cleveland — Dolphins 23, Browns 10

Series Superlatives:

  • Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 22 (2022 at Miami; Dolphins 39, Browns 17)
  • Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 28 (1970 at Miami; Browns 28, Dolphins 0)
  • Highest-Scoring Matchup: 72 points (2007 at Cleveland; Browns 41, Dolphins 31)
  • Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 17 points (2004 at Miami; Dolphins 10, Browns 7

Connections:

  • Former Browns Players with the Dolphins: DB Elijah Campbell, T Kendall Lamm, G Cole Strange
  • Former Chargers Coaches with the Dolphins: Head coach Mike McDaniel, DC Anthony Weaver, assistant head coach/TE coach Jon Embree, pass game coordinator/secondary Brian Duker, DBs/pass game specialist Ryan Slowik
  • Former Dolphins Players with the Browns: LB Jerome Baker, LS Rex Sunahara
  • Former Dolphins Coaches with the Browns: Pass game coordinator/WRs Chad O'Shea

BROWNS SCOUTING REPORT

It's been a rough go for the Browns, who haven't made much progress since finishing the 2024 season with a 3-14 record. The focal point has been the quarterback position, where Cleveland had five on the roster at some point during the summer, including rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The offense has been a mess all season, and it was awfully painful to watch veteran Joe Flacco having a big night for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night after Cleveland traded him to give way to their rookies. Gabriel has taken over at QB, but the offensive issues extend far beyond that position. The defense is very good, but continues to get dragged down by the 32nd-ranked offense, which has a hard time sustaining drives.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN

They're facing the Browns. It's that simple. Cleveland hasn't scored more than 17 points all season and could represent the perfect remedy for the struggling Dolphins defense. It's an offense with limited, if not nonexistent, firepower and the Dolphins could slam the door shut pretty quickly if they can jump to a quick lead. Cleveland's passing game is particularly ineffective, and it won't help the Browns that they'll be missing tight end David Njoku in this game.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE

Beyond the fact the Dolphins are a fragile team right now and can't be expected anymore to dominate bad opponents like they did in recent years, Cleveland will be playing at Huntington Bank Stadium for the first time in four weeks and the Browns defeated the Green Bay Packers in their last game there. Cleveland's defense is good enough to keep the team in the game the whole way and even steal a victory, which is what happened against the Packers. The expected nasty weather conditions always open the possibilities for turnovers and tend to even the playing field.

FINAL DOLPHINS-BROWNS PREDICTION

Such is the state of the Dolphins that they'll go into this game as underdogs, against a team with a 1-5 record. Nothing can be taken for granted, especially with rain and heavy winds in the forecast, which tends to favor teams with a strong running game (and conversely those that can stop the run). The Dolphins have been very deficient in that area in 2025, so that's worrisome. In the final analysis, we'd expect this to be another close battle for Miami. And, as disappointing and sad as it is, we'll have to assume they'll find a way to come up short until proven otherwise.

Final Score: Browns 16, Dolphins 13

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News