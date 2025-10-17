Breaking Down the Final Miami Dolphins Week 7 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins will be as healthy as they've been pretty much all season — at least on the 53-man roster — when they try to get back on track against the Cleveland Browns.
The Dolphins have only three players with a game status designation, with defensive back Elijah Campbell the only player ruled out. He'll miss a second consecutive game because of a quad injury he sustained in practice last week.
Ironically, it came at a time when the Dolphins were considering giving him a shot at the nickel corner position, with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver saying this week that Campbell was next in line to get a shot.
Cornerback Storm Duck and linebacker Tyrel Dodson both were listed as questionable, but they're both on track to return after missing game action. Duck has been out since sustaining an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener, while Dodson missed the game against the L.A. Chargers last weekend because of a concussion.
Both were full participants in practice Friday, and head coach Mike McDaniel said before that took place both were on track to play against the Browns.
The one question with Duck is whether he'll return to the starting lineup after starting the opener, though McDaniel and Weaver both said they liked the way veteran Rasul Douglas has played and Duck would have to earn his way back in to start opposite Jack Jones.
Along with Campbell, the only Dolphins player who wasn't a full participant at practice Friday was tight end Darren Waller, who continues to be limited as the Dolphins make sure to be careful with the hip issue that cost him practice time in training camp.
Center Aaron Brewer (pectoral) was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited the previous two days.
BROWNS PRACTICE REPORT
The Dolphins will have a clear health advantage heading into this game because while the Browns ruled out only one player as well, they have five players listed as questionable and that includes two starters.
First off, tight end David Njoku was the player ruled out, and this is costly for the punchless Cleveland offense because he's second on the team in receptions with 23, trailing only another starting tight end, rookie Harold Fannin, who has 28.
The five players listed as questionable include starting right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion) and rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham, who popped up on the injury report Friday after sustaining a knee injury in practice.
While Conklin was limited in practice Friday, Graham was the other player who was a DNP along with Njoku.
The other two players listed as questionable were DT Mike Hall (knee), WR Gage Larvadain (concussion) and DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip). Hall and Tryon-Shoyinka were full participants in practice Friday, while Hall was limited.