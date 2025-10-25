Setting the Stage for the Week 8 Dolphins-Falcons Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look for that elusive second victory when they face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 8 Dolphins-Falcons matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-6) vs. ATLANTA FALCONS (3-3)
- Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Time: 1 PM ET
- Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.
- Weather Forecast: The stadium roof will be closed.
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — TE Julian Hill (ankle) is out; CB Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring) is questionable.
- Falcons — CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), ILB Divine Deablo (forearm), T Storm Norton (foot) and EDGE Jalon Walker (groin) are out; RB Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee), S Jordan Fuller (knee), DL Zach Harrison (knee) and QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-FALCONS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 9-5
Last Five Meetings:
- October 24, 2021 at Miami — Falcons 30, Dolphins 28
- October 15, 2017 at Atlanta — Dolphins 20, Falcons 17
- September 22, 2013 at Miami — Dolphins 27, Falcons 23
- September 13, 2009 at Atlanta — Falcons 19, Dolphins 7
- November 6, 2005 at Miami — Falcons 17, Dolphins 10
Series Superlatives:
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 35 (1974 at Miami; Dolphins 42, Falcons 7)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 22 (1998 at Atlanta; Falcons 38, Dolphins 16)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 58 points (2021 at Miami; Falcons 30, Dolphins 28)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 26 points (2009 at Atlanta; Falcons 19, Dolphins 7)
Connections:
- Former Falcons Players with the Dolphins: OL Daniel Brunskill, LB Matthew Judon, K Riley Patterson, T Kion Smith
- Former Falcons Coaches with the Dolphins: Head coach Mike McDaniel, senior special teams assistant Ronnie Bradford, run game specialist Chandler Henley, WR coach Robert Prince
- Former Dolphins Players with the Falcons: OLB coach Jacquies Smith, defensive assistant Lance Schulters, passing game coordinator T.J. Yates
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Falcons: Assistant offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty
FALCONS SCOUTING REPORT
Like every team in the NFC South, the Falcons are trying to end the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stranglehold on the division, and they've looked the part at times so far this season, particularly when they handled the Buffalo Bills at home in the Week 3 Monday night game. But Atlanta has been inconsistent, as evidenced by the fact that came after a 30-0 loss against the Carolina Panthers. What Atlanta has done well all season is defend the pass, with the Falcons ranked first in the NFL in pass defense (along with second in total defense). In running back Bijan Robinson, Atlanta has one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. The Falcons have had their issues in the kicking game, losing their opener against the Buccaneers when since-cut Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
They're due. That's it. More concretely, the Dolphins have been competitive in every game this season except for their first and their more recent. Maybe the team that hung in there with the Bills and Chargers can resurface in this game and actually come up with the clutch plays down the stretch. De'Von Achane is the other running back in this matchup, and he could take advantage of what is an average Atlanta run defense.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
The game at Cleveland is all that needs to be said. The Dolphins are in a tumble and very fragile right now, so any setback they encounter can turn into a scoring spree for Atlanta. The Miami run defense overall was pretty good against the Browns, but rookie Quinshon Judkins did break loose for a 46-yard touchdown and Robinson has the ability to do that more than once. Offensively, the Dolphins will be without most of the key players in the passing game except for Jaylen Waddle, and even he might be limited a bit because of hamstring issues. This does not bode well for a quarterback coming off consecutive three-interception games against this secondary.
FINAL DOLPHINS-FALCONS PREDICTION
There really is no reason to think the Dolphins are going to end their slide in this game against what overall is a pretty solid Atlanta team, but maybe the embarrassment of the Cleveland game will be the extra motivator Miami needs to come out strong. That's going to be enough to make this a close game, assuming the Dolphins somewhat can keep Robinson in check. But it's a stretch to think the Dolphins can come up with the key plays down the stretch when they really haven't done it all year.