Final Dolphins Week 8 Injury Report: QB Question for Atlanta, Waddle Watch

The Miami Dolphins will be short on tight ends against the Falcons

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) misses a catch during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) misses a catch during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
There was mostly good news on the final Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 8, though it was confirmed they will be without tight end Julian Hill.

But the Dolphins will have Jaylen Waddle available, and likely safety Elijah Campbell and cornerback Storm Duck as well.

Waddle was removed from the injury report Friday after being limited the previous day because of "hamstrings/rest."

Waddle was a full participant in practice Friday, as was everybody else on the active roster other than Hill, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

This means the Dolphins will be without their top two tight ends against Atlanta, with veteran Darren Waller placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Head coach Mike McDaniel, though, said Friday that Waller's injury was not considered season-ending.

With Hill out against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, it's likely the Dolphins would elevate either second-year player Hayden Rucci or newly signed veteran Chris Myarick to flush out the tight end spot.

Outside of Hill, the only Dolphins player who got an injury designation was rookie cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., who remains on IR but returned to practice this week. If the Dolphins activate him for the Atlanta game, they'll have to make a corresponding move on the 53-man roster to create space.

Along with Marshall and Waddle, Campbell also went from a limited to full participant in practice Friday. He's missed the past two games with his quad injury.

FALCONS PRACTICE REPORT

The Falcons will be short-handed in the game against the Dolphins, and starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a question mark after being limited in practice all week because of a bone bruise on a knee.

If Penix winds up being inactive, then veteran backup Kirk Cousins would make his first start of the season.

Penix was one of four players listed as questionable for Atlanta, which also ruled out four others.

The Falcons had three players not practice all week and they all were ruled out — starting linebacker Divine Deablo, who is expected to miss a few weeks because of a broken forearm he sustained in the 20-10 loss against the 49ers, CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), and rookie first-round pick Jalon Walker (groin).

The other is tackle Storm Norton, who is on IR but returned to practice this week. He was ruled out despite being a full participant Thursday and Friday after the team's walk-through Wednesday.

Along with Penix, the players listed as questionable RB Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee), DL Zach Harrison (knee) and DB Jordan Fuller (knee).

Allgeier is the big name here, as he represents the physical element in Atlanta's dynamic one-two punch at running back with star Bijan Robinson.

Alain Poupart
