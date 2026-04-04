Taking Stock of the Dolphins' '30' Visits

The Miami Dolphins continue to march toward the 2026 NFL draft utilizing any and all avenues to try to identify prospects who could help them turn the team around sooner rather than later.

One of those avenues are the Baptist Health Training Complex prospect visits, where each team is allowed to bring in 30 prospects of their choosing plus any other player with local ties (nearby colleges or high schools).

Teams have until April 15, eight days before the draft, to bring prospects to their facility and reports have identified a group of players who have come to the Dolphins facility this spring. This does not mean they're players the Dolphins will or even want to draft, but that they were intrigued enough to get a closer look.

Here's a rundown of those reported visitors, excluding University of Miami players and other local prospects:

PROSPECTS THE DOLPHINS REPORTEDLY HAVE BROUGHT IN FOR 30 VISITS

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston has been named a potential target for teams to draft late in the first round or early in the second. He recorded 1,781 receiving yards with Washington last season and was exceptionally lethal in the end zone, hauling in 20 touchdowns.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Dolphins allowed 132.4 rushing yards per game last season, the seventh-most in the NFL. Bringing in a player like Kayden McDonald can help fix that, as his 30 run stops and 16 tackles for loss in 2025 are the most by any defensive tackle in college football. He achieved these stats in only his first season as a full-time starter for Ohio State. He projects as a late-first-round pick.

Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU

Hudson impressed NFL scouts with 4.48 40-yard dash during his Pro Day. In four seasons with both TCU and SMU, he caught 21 touchdown passes. His best performance in 2025 was during the Mustangs’ win over Miami when he racked up a season-high 136 yards off 11 receptions. He projects as a late-round pick at best.

Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

There’s plenty of upside with Moss in this draft. He’s effective when on the field, with 22 career touchdowns and only two forced fumbles. When he's not running, he has also provided quality pass protection. However, he’s dealt with a torn ACL/MCL in 2024 and an ankle injury in 2025. He's projected as a Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7).

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Despite having only a single season as a starting quarterback, Simpson’s tape in 2025 has done enough to make him a top prospect at the position. He recorded 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and only five interceptions with the Crimson Tide last season.

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

During his time with Boise State and Arkansas, Green was a four-year starter. For as solid as his passing numbers have been, his rushing numbers might be his biggest headline. With almost 2,900 career rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns, he’s a dual-threat option for NFL teams that want to utilize that type of system in their offense. The NFL Mock Draft Database consensus has him as a fifth-round projection.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon is a top prospect when it comes to receivers. He was the winner of the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best receiver in college football. A consensus All-American, he’s expected to be one of the earliest picked offensive weapons in the draft.

K.C. Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion led all receivers at Texas A&M with 919 yards from 61 receptions. He featured a 66.7% contested catch rate with the Aggies, providing proof that one of his best features is his hands. He's projected as a first-round pick.

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

A running back who turned heads at the Senior Bowl, Black can provide collegiate experience unlike most athletes, having just won the National Championship at Indiana. He recorded over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Hoosiers’ second option at running back. He's projected as a late-round pick.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Dolphins DC Sean Duggan mentioned back in February that he was a fan of press corner coverage in his defensive schemes. If that were to be carried over from Green Bay to Miami, Delane could fit that system well. That was his specialty at LSU, and he recorded 45 total tackles and 13 pass deflections in 2025, earning a First-Team All-SEC spot. He's projected as a top 15 pick and has been mocked to the Dolphins frequently.

A.J. Haulcy, CB, LSU

Some of the noteworthy aspects of Haulcy's game include his ability to tackle and lay hits. With a 5-11, 222-pound frame, he’s a versatile defender who has also played safety in college, hauling in eight interceptions in two seasons with the Tigers. He figures to get drafted on the second day (Rounds 2-3).

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Demmings turned heads with his agility during the NFL combine with a 42-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump. During the 2025 season with Stephen F. Austin, an FCS school, he allowed just a 48.6% completion rate. He also had nine career interceptions. He's projected as a Day 3 pick.