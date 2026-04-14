The Big Dolphins Problem in 2026 Draft

The good news for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2026 NFL draft is they have a lot of assets to move around and they also have a pretty high first-round pick at number 11 overall.

But there's bad news, too, because all indications are that the talent pool for this particular draft isn't particularly impressive and maybe worse the number of truly blue-chip prospects might not reach 11.

Over the past two days, a full ranking of the top prospects has been released by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, ESPN's Jordan Reid and The Athletic, all of whom should be consider trustworthy sources.

All of them had the same top 10 — in no particular order QB Fernando Mendoza, RB Jeremiyah Love, WR Carnell Tate, T Francis Mauigoa, DE Rueben Bain Jr., DE David Bailey, EDGE/LB Arvell Reese, LB Sonny Styles, CB Mansoor Delane, S Caleb Downs.

A roundup from the Mock Draft Database of 37 national big board had the same top 10.

This means the Dolphins could get shut out in terms of landing one of those blue-chip prospects barring a late riser, whether it be Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson or Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Based on positional value and the current state of the Dolphins roster, they wouldn't go wrong with just about any of those 10 top prospects except maybe Mendoza after signing Malik Willis, Tate because of positional value and the idea the Dolphins probably could get a good wide receiver at 30, Love unless the Dolphins plan on trading De'Von Achane or Bain if you get worried about the arm length issue.

But they might not have a shot at any of those 10 unless they're willing to sacrifice some of their draft capital to move up, in which case the quantity of good prospects they need from this draft would give way to going to high-end quality.

And that may or may not be the best course of action.

And that significant drop-off — or at least perceived drop-off — after that consensus top 10 also won't help the Dolphins if they decided they preferred trading down to accumulate more draft capital.

This is where the early buzz — thank you, Dan Orlovsky — about Ty Simpson being maybe on a par or close to it against Mendoza could have been helpful to the Dolphins, except now there seems to be as much of a chance of Simpson sliding to Round 2 as him going in the top half of Round 1.

All of this is to say that the Dolphins do have a lot of draft capital to use, except it's just not a great year to have all that draft capital or the 11th overall pick.

In the final analysis, what could have made the difference for the Dolphins would have been just one less victory down the stretch after their 2-7 start. Had they, for example, lost against Tampa Bay in Week 17 instead of pulling out a 20-17 victory, their 6-11 record likely would have been good enough (or bad enough?) to get them the eighth overall pick and now they'd be looking at being able to land one of those consensus top prospects.

SAD DRAFT DEJA VU

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, this isn't the first time they've dealt with bad timing based on talent available in a certain draft.

We can start with 2005 when they had the second overall pick after Nick Saban took over as head coach.

The problem is there weren't no-brainer quarterback prospects that year, so Miami took running back Ronnie Brown at number 2. And while it's easy to look back at how badly they missed in not taking Aaron Rodgers that year, just remember that Rodgers went 24th, so he hardly was being viewed as a slam dunk.

It was the same in 2008 when the Dolphins started over with Bill Parcells and had the first overall pick and Matt Ryan stood as the top QB prospect. Except that Ryan, while a good prospect, certainly wasn't being viewed as generational, which is why the Dolphins took tackle Jake Long instead.

Had the Dolphins had the top pick in 2012 — and they were on track for it after starting 0-7 in 2011 — they could have had Andrew Luck, who was that generational talent. But instead they ended up 6-10 and with the eighth pick and missed out not only on Luck but also on Robert Griffin III. So Miami reached for Ryan Tannehill at number 8 and the results were what they were.

Let's face it, it's not just bad drafting that's kept the Dolphins from having a lot of success in the 2000s (including the long playoff drought). There's also been some bad luck in having good pick or good draft capital in the wrong year.

At first glance, it appears to be that way again in 2026.