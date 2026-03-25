The Contract Status of Every Dolphins Offensive Player After the First Wave of Free Agency
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The Miami Dolphins have reshaped their roster this offseason by saying goodbye to a lot of big names and signing a slew of young players they hope can take a big step forward with them.
It's actually been difficult to keep up, which is why we're offering a complete rundown of each player on the roster as of the morning of March 25, along with their contract status, 2026 cap number and when they'll become free agents.
This is the breakdown of all the offensive players.
QUARTERBACKS (3)
Malik Willis — Signed as a UFA from the Green Bay Packers in 2026; signed through 2028; UFA in 2029; 2026 cap number: $5.7M
Quinn Ewers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1M
Cam Miller — Signed off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $885K
RUNNING BACKS (4)
De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, contract restructured in 2026; UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $2.3 million
Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million
Ollie Gordon II — Sixth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
Donovan Edwards — Signed off the Washington Commanders practice squad in 2025, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $885K
WIDE RECEIVERS (7)
Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024; signed through 2027; UFA in 2028; 2026 cap number: $1.1M
Tutu Atwell — Signed as a UFA from Los Angeles Rams in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.3M
Jalen Tolbert — Signed as a UFA from Dallas Cowboys in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.3M
Terrace Marshall Jr. — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2028; 2026 cap number: $1.1M
A.J. Henning — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2027; ERFA in 2028; 2026 cap number: $885K
Tahj Washington — Seventh-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
Theo Wease Jr. — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million
TIGHT ENDS (5)
Ben Sims — Signed as a UFA from Minnesota Vikings in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.3M
Cole Turner — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2026; RFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.1M
Zack Kuntz — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2027; RFA in 2028; 2026 cap number: $885K
Jalin Conyers — Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $890K
Greg Dulcich — Re-signed as a UFA in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.7M
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (11)
G/T Jamaree Salyer — Signed as a UFA from L.A. Chargers in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.3M
T Carter Warren — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2027; RFA in 20287; 2026 cap number: $1.1M
T Charlie Heck — Signed as a UFA from Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.3M
T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, contract restructured in 2026; UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $6.9M
T Kion Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.1M
C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, contract restructured in 2026; UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $5 million
T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.9 million
G Jonah Savaiinaea — Second-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $2.6 million
OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1
G/T Josh Priebe — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2027; ERFA in 2028; 2026 cap number: $885K
G Braeden Daniels — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2027;RFA in 2028; 2026 cap number: $885K
DOLPHINS PLAYERS WHO REMAINED UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS AS OF MARCH 25, 2006
Offense (8)
RB Alexander Mattison, TE Darren Waller, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Dee Eskridge, OL Kendall Lamm, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Yodny Cajuste, OL Daniel Brunskill
Defense/Specialists (8)
DL Benito Jones, LB Caleb Johnson, LB Quinton Bell, CB Rasul Douglas, CB Artie Burns, CB Jack Jones, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Ashtyn Davis
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL