Tua Highlights First Week 6 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins had five new players on the their first Week 6 injury report, the biggest one easily being Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins quarterback was listed as a limited participant with injuries to a hip and his left thumb.
Tagovailoa was sacked three times during the 27-24 loss against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but there was no indication whether he was injured during the game or during practice Wednesday.
Tua conducted his regular weekly media session after practice Wednesday, which probably is a good sign that the injuries are not worrisome at the moment.
The other new names on the injury report include LB Tyrel Dodson, who didn't practice because of a concussion he sustained against Carolina; offensive lineman Larry Borom (thumb); center Aaron Brewer (pectoral); and DB Elijah Campbell (quad). The last three were listed as limited participants.
Along with Dodson, the only other player who didn't practice was tight end Darren Waller, listed with hip/rest.
Cornerback Storm Duck returned to practice for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. took part in his first practice with the Dolphins since being signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad last week. He underwent a minor knee procedure before the Dolphins signed him.
CHARGERS PRACTICE REPORT
The Chargers' injury list was significantly more extensive than that of the Dolphins, with 10 players dealing with one issue or another and seven who didn't practice Wednesday.
The one player who didn't practice despite no injury was wide receiver Keenan Allen, who got a rest day.
But those missing with an injury included starting left tackle Joe Alt (ankle), former Dolphins defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin), and kick returner Derius Davis (knee).
The others were OLB Bud Dupree (hamstring), G/T Trey Pipkins III (knee), DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness).
Listed as limited were OL Mekhi Becton (hand), starting WR Quinton Johnston (hamstring), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) and OL Jamaree Salyer (knee).
Becton and Pipkins started for the Chargers in the 27-10 loss against the Washington Commanders last Sunday.
Perryman, the former University of Miami standout, is on injured reserve but was designated to return this week.
Earlier Wednesday, the Chargers placed running back Omarion Hampton on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.