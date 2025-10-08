All Dolphins

Tua Highlights First Week 6 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins have several new names on their injury report

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
The Miami Dolphins had five new players on the their first Week 6 injury report, the biggest one easily being Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins quarterback was listed as a limited participant with injuries to a hip and his left thumb.

Tagovailoa was sacked three times during the 27-24 loss against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but there was no indication whether he was injured during the game or during practice Wednesday.

Tua conducted his regular weekly media session after practice Wednesday, which probably is a good sign that the injuries are not worrisome at the moment.

The other new names on the injury report include LB Tyrel Dodson, who didn't practice because of a concussion he sustained against Carolina; offensive lineman Larry Borom (thumb); center Aaron Brewer (pectoral); and DB Elijah Campbell (quad). The last three were listed as limited participants.

Along with Dodson, the only other player who didn't practice was tight end Darren Waller, listed with hip/rest.

Cornerback Storm Duck returned to practice for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. took part in his first practice with the Dolphins since being signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad last week. He underwent a minor knee procedure before the Dolphins signed him.

CHARGERS PRACTICE REPORT

The Chargers' injury list was significantly more extensive than that of the Dolphins, with 10 players dealing with one issue or another and seven who didn't practice Wednesday.

The one player who didn't practice despite no injury was wide receiver Keenan Allen, who got a rest day.

But those missing with an injury included starting left tackle Joe Alt (ankle), former Dolphins defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin), and kick returner Derius Davis (knee).

The others were OLB Bud Dupree (hamstring), G/T Trey Pipkins III (knee), DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness).

Listed as limited were OL Mekhi Becton (hand), starting WR Quinton Johnston (hamstring), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) and OL Jamaree Salyer (knee).

Becton and Pipkins started for the Chargers in the 27-10 loss against the Washington Commanders last Sunday.

Perryman, the former University of Miami standout, is on injured reserve but was designated to return this week.

Earlier Wednesday, the Chargers placed running back Omarion Hampton on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

