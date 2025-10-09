Tua Update Highlights Second Injury Report
Turns out there indeed was no reason for concern with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa when it comes to his health status.
Tagovailoa, who popped up on the injury report Wednesday with issues with a hip and his left thumb, was a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited in the first practice of the week.
The news came after offensive coordinator Frank Smith said before practice that the team wasn't really concerned about Tagovailoa's availability for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
That wasn't the only upgrade on the injury report, with tackle Larry Borom also going from limited to full participation Thursday despite a thumb injury and tight end Darren Waller practicing on a limited basis after a DNP with hip/rest.
On the negative side, though, safety Elijah Campbell did not practice Thursday. He was limited Wednesday because of a quad injury he likely sustained in practice.
The rest of the Dolphins injury report was the same as Wednesday, with starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson again being out because of a concussion. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said the team would evaluate whether to go with K.J. Britt or Willie Gay Jr. as his replacement.
Center Aaron Brewer (pectoral), cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (knee) again were listed as limited participants.
CHARGERS PRACTICE REPORT
The Chargers had several changes to their injury report, with perhaps the most significant involving guard Mekhi Becton (hand) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) going from limited to full participation.
Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis after being a DNP on Wednesday.
Starting left tackle Joe Alt (ankle), former Dolphins defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin), kick returner Derius Davis (knee) and guard/tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) didn't practice for a second consecutive day, and were joined on the sidelines by another offensive lineman, Jamaree Salyer (knee).
The Chargers have nine offensive linemen on their active roster, which means they likely will be elevating one or two from their practice squad for the game.
At wide receiver, Quinton Johnston was limited by a hamstring injury for a second consecutive day, but Keenan Allen was a full participant after getting a rest day Wednesday.