All Dolphins

Tuesday Injury Report Includes New Name

The Miami Dolphins based their injury report on an estimation since they didn't practice.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catches a pass for a touchdown defended by New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catches a pass for a touchdown defended by New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins' second injury report ahead of their Thursday night game at Buffalo was the same as for their estimation Monday, but it did include a new name.

Or was it an old name?

That player is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was listed as a limited participant with a shoulder injury.

Waddle was on the injury report after the first two practices ahead of the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder issue, but was removed from the injury report when he was a full participant in practice Friday.

Waddle played 47 of the Dolphins' 57 offensive snaps against New England and didn't appear to sustain a setback on the injury that occurred when he was tackled after making a short reception in the opener against Indianapolis.

So we have no way, really, of knowing whether Waddle aggravated the injury or this is a new issue, and head coach Mike McDaniel will not be speaking to the media until after the game against the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Thursday night.

We don't need to tell anyone the Dolphins can't afford to be missing any more players for that matchup.

Cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) did not practice Tuesday, matching the estimation on the first injury report.

Melifonwu has started the first two games of the season for the Dolphins, and his place in the starting lineup likely would be taken by Ashtyn Davis, though rookie fifth-round pick Dante Trader Jr. might be a possibility as well.

The other four players who missed the New England game along with Duck were listed as limited participants in practice Tuesday.

That includes tight end Darren Waller, whose agent Drew Rosenhaus told South Florida TV reporter Josh Moser probably wouldn't be ready to play against Buffalo because of that continuing and mysterious hip issue. Waller was doing conditioning work on the side when the open portion of practice was ending.

Starting center Aaron Brewer (hip), linebacker Chop Robinson (knee) and wide receiver Malik Washington (thumb) all were listed as limited Tuesday, as were the other three players who missed the Indianapolis game — CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring), DT Benito Jones (oblique) and RB Jaylen Wright (knee).

THE BILLS REPORT

Like the Dolphins, the Bills conducted their one practice of the week Tuesday and their injury report remained the same as the first one.

It included six names compared to the Dolphins' nine, with two important defensive starters, Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), not practicing.

Three more players were listed as limited and, as with all six players on the injury report, all are on the defensive side of the ball: CB Taron Johnson (quad), DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) and LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand).

Defensive back Jordan Hancock was listed as a full participant despite a shoulder injury.

And finally, for those wondering, QB Josh Allen still is on the injury report despite having his nose bloodied during Buffalo's 30-10 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, though he did tell reporters he was planning on wearing a visor, as he did in practice Tuesday.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News