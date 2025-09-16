Tuesday Injury Report Includes New Name
The Miami Dolphins' second injury report ahead of their Thursday night game at Buffalo was the same as for their estimation Monday, but it did include a new name.
Or was it an old name?
That player is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was listed as a limited participant with a shoulder injury.
Waddle was on the injury report after the first two practices ahead of the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder issue, but was removed from the injury report when he was a full participant in practice Friday.
Waddle played 47 of the Dolphins' 57 offensive snaps against New England and didn't appear to sustain a setback on the injury that occurred when he was tackled after making a short reception in the opener against Indianapolis.
So we have no way, really, of knowing whether Waddle aggravated the injury or this is a new issue, and head coach Mike McDaniel will not be speaking to the media until after the game against the Bills at Highmark Stadium on Thursday night.
We don't need to tell anyone the Dolphins can't afford to be missing any more players for that matchup.
Cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) did not practice Tuesday, matching the estimation on the first injury report.
Melifonwu has started the first two games of the season for the Dolphins, and his place in the starting lineup likely would be taken by Ashtyn Davis, though rookie fifth-round pick Dante Trader Jr. might be a possibility as well.
The other four players who missed the New England game along with Duck were listed as limited participants in practice Tuesday.
That includes tight end Darren Waller, whose agent Drew Rosenhaus told South Florida TV reporter Josh Moser probably wouldn't be ready to play against Buffalo because of that continuing and mysterious hip issue. Waller was doing conditioning work on the side when the open portion of practice was ending.
Starting center Aaron Brewer (hip), linebacker Chop Robinson (knee) and wide receiver Malik Washington (thumb) all were listed as limited Tuesday, as were the other three players who missed the Indianapolis game — CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring), DT Benito Jones (oblique) and RB Jaylen Wright (knee).
THE BILLS REPORT
Like the Dolphins, the Bills conducted their one practice of the week Tuesday and their injury report remained the same as the first one.
It included six names compared to the Dolphins' nine, with two important defensive starters, Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), not practicing.
Three more players were listed as limited and, as with all six players on the injury report, all are on the defensive side of the ball: CB Taron Johnson (quad), DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) and LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand).
Defensive back Jordan Hancock was listed as a full participant despite a shoulder injury.
And finally, for those wondering, QB Josh Allen still is on the injury report despite having his nose bloodied during Buffalo's 30-10 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, though he did tell reporters he was planning on wearing a visor, as he did in practice Tuesday.