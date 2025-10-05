Waddle, Run Defense Among Five Biggest Storylines for Dolphins-Panthers Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will look for their second consecutive victory when they face the Carolina Panthers at Bank Of America Stadium on Sunday.
This will be a matchup of teams with identical 1-3 records, with Miami's only victory coming in Week 5 against the New York Jets and Carolina's one victory a 30-0 shutout against the Atlanta Falcons at BOA Stadium in Week 3.
Ahead of this Week 5 matchup, we analyze the five biggest storylines:
THE POST-TYREEK OFFENSE
The biggest topic of conversation ever since Monday night has been what the Dolphins offense will look like without Tyreek Hill. On the one hand, there's little doubt the Dolphins will miss how Hill's presence on the field affected opposing defenses. On the other, there's the hope that the offense could become more balanced in every possible way without a focus on getting Hill the ball. Regardless, this is the time for Jaylen Waddle to step up and become that high-end No. 1 wide receiver that his draft status and contract suggest he should be.
KENNETH GRANT AND THE RUN DEFENSE
It really doesn't help that tight end Tyler Warren has been borderline brilliant for the Indianapolis Colts after he was picked one spot after the Dolphins took Kenneth Grant in the 2025 draft, but the reality is start to the defensive tackle's NFL career has been less than overwhelming. And it's been maybe compounded by the struggles of the run defense. With Carolina missing starting running back Chuba Hubbard in this game, it's time for the run defense to tighten up, and it would be great if Grant could lead the way.
THE BAMA BATTLE
We touched already on the Dolphins offense without Hill and should add the onus turns more than ever to Tua Tagovailoa in the passing game. And the other quarterback in this matchup is even more under pressure because Bryce Young, who followed Tagovailoa at Alabama and was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is off to a very disappointing start after a strong finish last season.
SIZABLE TASK FOR CORNERBACKS
The Carolina offense lacks star power — and that's putting it mildly — but it does feature two big wide receivers who happened to be first-round picks each of the last two years. Xavier Legette, the last pick of the first round in 2024, is off to a disappointing start, but 2025 seventh overall selection Tetairoa McMillan has been very impressive. Neither wide receiver is particularly fast, but they're about the biggest set of starting wideout in the NFL and could present a matchup problem for cornerbacks Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas.
WALLER WATCH
Can Darren Waller do it again? The Dolphins are going to continue to be careful about how they use Waller because he remains on the injury list with his hip issue, but he still should be a factor. As head coach Mike McDaniel said in the aftermath of Waller's two-touchdown debut against the Jets, he certainly has earned more opportunities.