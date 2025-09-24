Why Washington's Nickname Fits
There haven’t been a ton of bright spots for the Miami Dolphins this season, but one of them is all-purpose playmaker Malik Washington.
The Dolphins selected Washington in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft because of his fit in the team’s offense, and his ability to win with the ball in his hands. As a rookie, Washington got most of his touches as a returner and receiver.
He caught 26 passes for 233 yards and had 564 total return yards between kicks and punts. However, he’s added a new wrinkle to his game this season: running back.
Washington has carried the ball six times for 52 yards this season, eclipsing his total in both categories from all of last season. His role and play style have earned him a new nickname from Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
“He actually calls me ‘Maleebo’ every now and then. I don’t like it,” Washington said jokingly. “I’ve watched some Deebo Samuel tape. He’s probably one of the best at just going into the backfield and making plays happen, so he’s been a huge guy I’ve looked up to as far as what he does in the run game and how versatile he is, kick returns, you saw he had a big one this past weekend.
“He’s playing great, and I kind of want to, not necessarily follow in those footsteps, but kind of create my own game in that sense and be as versatile.”
Comparing Washington to Deebo probably isn’t fair from a career-success point of view since Washington’s career is just starting, but his usage and overall play style are incredibly similar.
What Washington Does for the Running Game
It’s only been six carries, but Washington’s ability to add an extra element to the running game is valuable for the Dolphins. He’s averaging 8.7 yards per carry, and three of them have gone for first downs.
“We all have to jell together, we all have to make each other work," Washington said about his role in the running game. “Whether that’s incorporating me in different spots so we can get somebody else open or allowing me to get the ball, I think it all just opens up our offense. It makes every defense have to key many different things, many different people, so ultimately, it’s going to help us score points.”
Several of Washington’s carries are manufactured touches (screens, reverses, etc) and not straight handoffs. Defenses have to be on alert when he’s motioning into the backfield or lined up there from the start.
He’s also broken several tackles on his carries, something that he was excellent at in college. The Dolphins need more of that in the running game, which is a reason to increase his looks.
Washington’s Special Teams Impact
While Washington’s running game usage is neat, his most significant impact to the team likely will come as a kick and punt returner.
His skill set as a hybrid running back and receiver is absolutely perfect for that role, and he’s already had a good amount of success in his career.
The NFL’s new kickoff rules mean more of those will be returned, so having a genuine big-play threat back there matters; gone are the days of players just there to catch the ball and take a knee.
On seven kick returns, Washington already has 156 yards this season, but where he’s really popped is returning punts.
He ripped off a 74-yard punt return touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 2, Miami’s first punt return touchdown since Jakeem Grant had an 88-yard return on Nov. 1, 2020, against the Los Angeles Rams.
“Special teams plays, no matter what it is, it is a game-changing play, Washington said. “Each individual play, so whether it’s a punt that was successfully taken off, that’s a game-changing play because the difference between that would be a punt blocked, so something.
“We look at that as a game-changing play, so I think special teams just plays a huge role in the game. Complementary football is how we win and how we go on, so special teams is pretty huge.”
Special teams are huge, and they’ll continue to be for Washington as he grows into his role with the offense. He might not love the “Maleebo” nickname, but he can definitely be that style of player for the Dolphins.
