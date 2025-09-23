3 Biggest Reasons Dolphins Can Turn Their Season Around
The Miami Dolphins’ 0-3 start has left them with an incredibly small chance to make the postseason, but it’s technically not zero.
However unlikely it might be, we’re looking at three ways the Dolphins can turn their season around. Even if the team ultimately misses the postseason anyway, Miami’s roster has enough talent to win some games.
Here are three ways the Dolphins can string some victories together.
Miami’s Running Game Has Life
The Dolphins’ offense has had an underwhelming and somewhat confusing start to the season. The passing game is a mess, as it tries to find a counterpunch for the first time since the end of the 2023 season.
That said, the Dolphins’ running game showed signs of life in the team’s loss against the Buffalo Bills. Miami finished with 130 yards on 25 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per rush.
The Dolphins’ rushing numbers in Week 1 were actually solid, too. They recorded 78 yards on just 12 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per rush.
What makes their performance against Buffalo more interesting is how De’Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II complemented each other. The Dolphins’ running game has been predicated on speed and outside zone concepts under Mike McDaniel.
Gordon gives the team a power back who can break tackles, win in short-yardage situations, and still generate explosives if given room.
Additionally, Miami’s offensive line is much better at run blocking than pass protection right now. Patrick Paul and Jonah Savaiinaea make a powerful duo on the left side, and Aaron Brewer looks as good as ever working out in space.
The Dolphins need to find changeups on both sides of the ball, and the team’s running game is by far the easiest answer on offense.
Miami’s Schedule
There’s some projection baked into this reason, but it’s hard not to look at Miami’s schedule and feel like it has a chance to turn things around at least a little bit.
This week sees the Dolphins meet the 0-3 Jets in South Florida, followed by dates with the 1-2 Carolina Panthers in Week 5 and the 1-2 Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Yes, those teams picked up big wins in Week 3, but those are still very winnable games.
Next, Miami gets the Chargers, who are 3-0 but will be traveling across the country for an early start — something West Coast teams tend to struggle with. L.A. should win still, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see them come out flat.
The Dolphins’ next opponent is the Atlanta Falcons, who got shell-shocked by the Panthers in Week 3.
There’s a version of history where the Dolphins win four out of their next five, putting them at 4-4, heading into a three-game stretch against the Ravens, Commanders and Bills.
That’s obviously not ideal, but it’s about as good as a team that starts 0-3 could hope for. The Dolphins would have to steal at least one win in those three games, but after that, the schedule lightens up again.
Following the bye, Miami’s toughest matchups are probably Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh, since Cincinnati likely still will be without Joe Burrow in December.
It’s easier said than done, but if Miami beats the teams it’s supposed to beat and steals one or two upsets, it could stay alive in the wild-card race.
Miami’s Top Pass Rushers Figure it Out
As for the defense, there is likely to be some regression to the mean for the team’s pass rushers.
Bradley Chubb has three sacks, but has just a 6.9 pressure rate, according to Pro Football Focus. On the flip side, Jaelan Phillips’ pressure rate is 17.3%, but he has yet to record a sack.
Phillips should start to get home eventually, and Chubb should start to win more consistently once he feels more comfortable post-injury.
The real boon should come from Zach Sieler and Chop Robinson, though.
Sieler has had an incredibly rough start to the season in every phase, but especially, rushing the passer. His pressure rate has hovered around 10% the past few years, but it’s at 2.6% this season.
Robinson’s isn’t much better, as his pressure rate sits at 2.9% to start the season. That’s down from his 2024 percentage of 17.2.
Miami’s front four might not be as good as some thought heading into the season, but it’s also hard to imagine it's this bad. All four of these players are still incredibly talented; they’ve just come out of the gates slowly in 2025.
The law of averages dictates their numbers will likely improve this season; the only question is whether it’ll be enough.
