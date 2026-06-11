Offseason Program Recap: 10 Players Who Really Helped Their Cause

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their offseason program Thursday with a final practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex, ending a nine-week session that began all the way back in April and featured three different phases.

It's the final phase that provided any sort of indication — though we should caution against reading too much into spring practices — as to where players stand in their development and what kind of progress they made.

Over the course of the six practices open to the public, three OTAs and the three days of the mandatory minicamp, there were some players who managed to stand out within the context of the 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills.

Here then are our choices for the 10 players who helped themselves the most based on our practice observations.

THE 10 PLAYERS WHO MOST HELPED THEIR CAUSE IN THE SPRING

QUARTERBACK QUINN EWERS

It's not that there was anything really unexpected about Ewers' performance based on what we saw in the final three games of the 2025 season when he started in place of Tua Tagovailoa, but he still looked impressive enough for us to leave the spring very comfortable that the Dolphins have themselves a solid backup quarterback in place — something we really haven't been able to say confidently for a bit.

WIDE RECEIVER MALIK WASHINGTON

Washington is the most accomplished returning wide receiver on the roster, and he looked every bit the part in the spring. Washington was consistent in his ability to get open and make plays, and it's clear he'll be a key contributor for the offense in 2026.

WIDE RECEIVER KEVIN COLEMAN JR.

Of the three rookie draft picks at wide receiver, Coleman was the one who stood out, and that was even before Caleb Douglas was sidelined by an undisclosed injury. Coleman actually might have been the second-most impressive wide receiver of the spring behind Washington.

TIGHT END BEN SIMS

Sims' chances to make the roster after joining the team as a UFA in the offseason seemed to take a big hit when the Dolphins drafted Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore, but he probably was the most impressive tight end at camp and will merit a long look.

FULLBACK D.J. HERMAN

Herman was moved to the offensive side of the ball after playing linebacker at San Diego State and he sure looked fine at fullback, at least when it comes to catching passes, showing an impressive ability to adjust to passes not quite on target. Whether Herman has any shot at making the 53-man roster remains to be seen, but he has acquitted himself very well so far.

LINEBACKER RONNIE HARRISON JR.

The former safety signed before the Dolphins drafted Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis, but the coverage ability he showed during the spring would make it difficult for Miami not to find a spot for him on the 53-man roster.

CORNERBACK JUJU BRENTS

This might be a bit of a reach for some, but the fact that Brents was able to participate in every practice (at least those open to the media) was a win for a player whose ability never has been in question but whose availability most definitely has been.

CORNERBACK MARCO WILSON

While Storm Duck and newcomer Darrell Baker Jr. sidelined all spring, two of the plethora of cornerbacks vying for roster spots were out of commision and that gave more opportunities to players like Wilson. And he made the most of them with some pretty solid work in coverage.

SAFETY LOUIS MOORE

The undrafted free agent will need to stand out in the summer to earn a roster spot, but he got off to a good start by flashing some playmaking ability in the spring.

SAFETY DANTE TRADER JR.

We close with the second-year fifth-round pick out of Maryland who was among the top performers of the spring and looked like somebody who could be poised for a big jump in 2026.