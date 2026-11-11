One More Reason the Miami Dolphins Need to Re-sign Edge Defender Josh Uche

The Miami Dolphins were down three captains after Malik Willis and Zach Sieler joined De'Von Achane on injured reserve, and the clear choice when the remaining three suggesting a replacement was newcomer Josh Uche.

And if it already wasn't obvious enough, this latest development sealed it: The Dolphins absolutely, positively should sign Uche to a new contract — and sooner rather than later.

After joining the Dolphins on a bargain-level deal, Uche has been everything the team possibly could have envisioned and maybe even more, with the possible exception of gaudy sack numbers.

Through the first eight games of the season, Uche has 34 tackles and three sacks, which actually represents his highest total since his breakout season of 2022 when he had 11 for the New England Patriots. He's also not been charged with a single missed tackle, according to Pro Football Reference analytics.

For those who like to reference Pro Football Focus grades, Uche ranks 27th out of 110 qualifying edge defenders, which is a pretty respectable showing. By comparison, Chop Robinson ranks 55th.

But while we can haggle as to which edge defender has been more impactful, it says here that Uche pretty clearly has been the most complete Dolphins player at that position this season.

WHY RE-SIGNING UCHE IS A NO-BRAINER

From here, the only reason the Dolphins would not re-sign Uche is if he becomes unreasonable with his contract demands, which has been known to happen with unrestricted free agents.

It's why maybe the Dolphins should get ahead of things and try to get Uche signed to a contract extension before he hits the market next spring.

And based on Uche's comments before the trade deadline that he didn't want to go anywhere, in part because of his immense respect for head coach Jeff Hafley, is sure does sound like he'd be agreeable to talking extension right now.

Look at it this way, even if the Dolphins add an edge defender or two next offseason (which they should), Uche still should have a prominent role. As it stands now, he and Chop Robinson are the only two players at the position who should be locks to return next year.

The other three on the roster — Malik Herring, Rodney McGraw and Jamree Kromah — are looking to prove in the final nine games of this season that they should be brought back.

With Uche, it's absolute slam dunk.

And the honor of being named a team captain midway through your first season as a newcomer only cemented it.