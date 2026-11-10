Dolphins vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

Two of the worst teams in the league face off when the Indianapolis Colts host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins picked up their lone win of the season a few weeks ago against the Jets, then covered a +6.5 spread against the Patriots before losing 19-9 to the Lions last week.

The Colts started the season 2-2, but have since dropped their last five games.

Which team will get a rare victory on Sunday afternoon?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.

Dolphins vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins +2.5 (-110)

Colts -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +120

Colts: -140

Total

40.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Dolphins vs. Colts How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Dolphins record: 1-7

Colts record: 2-7

Dolphins vs. Colts Betting Trends

The Dolphins are 3-5 against the spread this season.

The Colts are 5-4 against the spread this season.

The UNDER is 4-4 in the Dolphins' games this season.

The OVER is 5-4 in the Colts' games this season.

Dolphins vs. Colts Injury Reports

Dolphins Injury Report

Jaylen Wright – Questionable

Malik Willis – Questionable

Will Kacmarek – Questionable

Colts Injury Report

Justin Walley – Questionable

A.J. Haulcy – Questionable

Akeem Davis-Gaither – Questionable

Mo Allie-Cox – Questionable

Jalen Travis – Questionable

Jaylon Carlies – Questionable

Alec Pierce – IR

Dolphins vs. Colts Key Player to Watch

Daniel Jones, Quarterback, Indianapolis Colts

There were some rumors surrounding Daniel Jones, but it looks like the Colts won’t be moving their quarterback.

It’s been a rough season for Jones, throwing for 1,722 yards with just six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He’s thrown an interception in eight of nine games this season, including four straight.

We’ll see how Jones is able to perform against a Dolphins defense at home this week.

Dolphins vs. Colts Prediction and Pick

These are two of the worst teams in the league, and even if the Colts move Jonathan Taylor, I think Indianapolis has the upper hand this week at home.

The Colts beat the Dolphins 33-8 at home early last season, and have won three straight against Miami. This is a small enough spread where I am comfortable taking the Colts as home favorites.

Pick: Colts -2.5 (-110)

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.