It's Thanksgiving Day, so of course we have to go the obligatory column regarding anything, everything, anybody for whom we're thankful.

It's not just tradition, it's basically a law for every journalist.

And who am I to ignore this obligation?

No chance.

So here it is, separated into three parts, first the things for which I think the Miami Dolphins should be thankful, second the things for which I think the team's fans should be grateful, and lastly my own personal list (if you'll indulge me).

WHAT THE DOLPHINS SHOULD BE THANKFUL FOR

It's obvious a painful season for the organization, but it's not been a total waste, certainly not like, say, the 2004 or 2007 seasons that seemed like an ending point because this one feels like the start of something.

So here we go:

-- The Dolphins should be thankful that by all appearances they seemed to have nailed the two key hirings of the offseason, that of GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. The jury hasn't returned the verdict yet, but the early signs absolutely are encouraging.

-- The Dolphins should be thankful that they appear to have landed some foundational pieces among the NFL-high 13-member draft class, with that list right now consisting of Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodriguez and Caleb Douglas. Landing four multi-year starters alone would make it an all-time draft class for the Dolphins.

-- The Dolphins should be thankful that Chop Robinson emerged in his third season as a bona fide impact player as defensive end/edge after a really disappointing 2025 performance.

-- The Dolphins should be thankful about Ollie Gordon II's emergence after De'Von Achane went down with his knee injury because they can go into the offseason confident about having a good 1-2 tandem at running back.

WHAT DOLPHINS FANS SHOULD BE THANKFUL FOR

Well, we should start here with everything the team should be thankful for because if it's good for the team, then it's good for the fans as well.

But there's more:

-- Dolphins fans should be thankful there aren't that many games left in the 2026 season because it's no fun watching the team lose week after week.

-- Dolphins fans should be thankful for the knowledge that spending to get the team back to contender status won't be an issue because it's never been under owner Stephen Ross — say what you want about his tenure as owner, but he never could be accused on being cheap.

-- Dolphins fans should be thankful that the team will have one of the top picks in the 2027 draft because it's likely (hopefully) to bring an exciting new player.

WHAT I'M THANKFUL FOR

I close with my own personal list, which is more about covering the team than the team itself.

-- First and foremost, I'm thankful that I've been able cover the NFL for my career, after I first had visions of working in the sports field as a kid. My mother often joked with me about me "doing play-by-play" into those very old (antique, really) recorders when I was young. I have been covering the Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 and that picture of the top of this column shows me accepting a prize from the legendary Don Shula at the annual golf/tennis tournament the team used to hold every summer.

-- I'm thankful I've been able to add podcasting over the past few years to my writing work because the different platform offers a unique and different way to dissect the Dolphins.

-- I'm thankful that the NFL — to an extent greater than other sports — offers the possibility that the Dolphins could become contenders within a couple of years, whereas a rebuilding project like the one they've undertaken would take longer in other sports.

-- I'm thankful for all the Miami Dolphins On SI readers and all the viewers and subscribers of the All Dolphins Podcast and the Dolphins Collective, and especially thankful to a solid group of fans with whom I've developed a great rapport. You guys know who you are, but I do want to give a shout-out — and preface with apologies to anybody I forget — to good folks like Noel, Craig, Dana, Dave, Mike, Toby, Bret, Steve, Marcus, Lu, Ashley, Jason, Kevin, Jonathan and more.

-- I'm thankful for my Dolphins beat peers, which I would describe as a talented and good group of folks.

-- Lastly, and most importantly, I'm thankful for my wonderful wife and children, family and friends.

-- Happy Thanksgiving everyone!