Ranking Every Dolphins Trade Candidate From Most to Least Likely To Be Moved

The Miami Dolphins will play their last game before the 2026 NFL trade deadline when they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, which means it could be the last time in a Miami uniform for any number of players.

Or it could be that none of the Dolphins players get traded and the same roster takes the field against the Indianapollis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10.

There certainly have been a lot of Dolphins players mentioned in trade speculation over the past couple of weeks, a list that ranges from front-line veterans like Jordyn Brooks and Zach Sieler to less established like JuJu Brents.

Despite their 1-6 record and the almost near certainty they won't make the playoffs in 2026, it's easy to suggest the Dolphins could be sellers before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, except the record never was going to be the biggest factor for Miami this season and everything they've done this year has been about the long-term health of the franchise.

That includes deciding whether to move on from certain players.

With that in mind, here's our ranking of the most likely Dolphins players to be traded, along with what they could fetch.

RANKING THE DOLPHINS TRADE CANDIDATES

1. T Austin Jackson

Jackson always has been at the top of this list because of the combination of being a veteran with solid credentials, the fact he's in the last year of his contract and his return always has been uncertain and finally the return he could bring. The Dolphins would have to strongly consider an offer if they could get, say, something like a fourth-round pick in exchange. Percent chance he'll get traded: 40.

2. LB Willie Gay Jr.

Gay could be of interest to a contender in need of linebacker help and he's on a one-year contract with no guarantee of being back. Gay has gotten a decent amount of playing time in 2026 after being an afterthought last year, but his role likely will diminish once rookie Trey Moore returns from his preseason ankle injury. The Dolphins probably won't be able to get much more than a late-round pick for Gay, maybe even as little as something like a sixth-round pick but only if they throw in a seventh-rounder along with Gay. Percent chance he'll get traded: 35.

3. EDGE Josh Uche

The Miami native made it very clear to reporters two weeks ago that he has no desire to go anywhere despite playing on a rebuilding team after stints with both the Eagles and the Chiefs, but the Dolphins have to decide whether they want to bring him back for 2027 after he signed a one-year contract. His performance certainly would suggest they should, particularly since they're not likely to get more than a fifth-round pick as an offer. Percent chance he'll get traded: 30.

4. WR Jalen Tolbert

After signing as a free agent from Dallas, Tolbert was overtaken not only by Malik Washington but also by the team's three draft picks at wide receiver and he basically has no role. At this stage, it's difficult to see him re-signing with Miami in 2027, so getting even so much as a seventh-round pick from a team that really needs wide receiver help could make it a worthwhile move. Percent chance he'll get traded: 30.

5. CB JuJu Brents

Brents should be the kind of player the Dolphins have no desire to move because of his potential at cornerback, but his injury history makes it something other than a slam dunk that they'll bring him back. But the Dolphins would be foolish to let him go at a small price, even though he probably wouldn't fetch anything more than a third-day pick. Percent chance he'll get traded: 30.

6. DT Zach Sieler

We've explored Sieler's situation on a couple of occasions, but it bears repeating: Yes, he could fetch a decent return (maybe as high as a third-round pick) and he does have a pretty sizable cap number in the next two years, but would the Dolphins not be better off keeping him for his leadership, not to mention the fact he's easily the best defensive tackle on the roster right now. Percent chance he'll get traded: 20.

7. LB Jordyn Brooks

Quite frankly, we don't see how the Dolphins would think about trading Brooks just months after signing him to a contract extension (that included a nice signing bonus that would remain their responsibility) because he represented the kind of player they wanted to have as their foundation. Of course, somebody could make an offer the Dolphins can't refuse, but what would that be? Would any team really offer more than a third-round pick? At that price, it wouldn't be worth it from this end. Percent chance he'll get traded: 10.

8. The rest of the roster

Because we never say never, yes, it's feasible that somebody else could wind up getting traded, but we don't see who else on the roster could interest another team besides front-line starters like Patrick Paul or Chop Robinson, and it says here the Dolphins probably only would listen in either case if they were offered a first-round pick — which we don't think would happen. Another very long-shot possibility might be running back Jaylen Wright because he looks like somebody who could use a change of scenery, but the fact he's dealing with another injury right now probably has killed any value he might have had in the first place. Percent chance anybody here will get traded: 3.