Lions vs. Dolphins Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can Detroit Cover TD Spread?)

The Detroit Lions are looking to keep rolling when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

After an upset loss in Carolina to open October, the Lions have won three in a row, including a 19-15 victory over the Vikings last week.

Meanwhile, after picking up their first win of the season against the Jets in Week 7, the Dolphins returned to form with a 24-19 loss to New England last week.

Both of these teams are 3-4 against the spread this season, though.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup with a final score prediction.

Lions vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lions -7 (-110)

Dolphins +7 (-110)

Moneyline

Lions: -355

Dolphins: +280

Total

50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has gone up a point from 49.5 to 50.5, and the OVER is now slightly favored, even.

Lions vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Lions got the win against the Vikings in Week 8, but at an enormous cost. They have a laundry list of injuries they're dealing with. The list includes center Cade Mays, linebackers Jack Campbell and DJ Wonnum, safety Brian Branch, and cornerback D.J. Reed. It's hard for me to lay this many points on a road team with this amount of injuries, even if the team they're facing is one of the worst in the league.

Let's also remember that, injuries aside, the Lions' defense has been horrible this season, ranking in the bottom five in almost every single metric.

As tough as it is to bet against the Dolphins against this Lions' offense, there are just too many red flags surrounding Detroit for me to lay more than a touchdown.

Pick: Dolphins +7.5 (-120) via BetRivers

Detroit’s offense simply hasn’t been putting up points in the last two weeks, and the Lions have that list of injuries that MacMillan mentioned. I also can’t get behind laying a touchdown with them, as their 45-21 win in Arizona is their only win by more than seven points this season.

This could even be a game where you tease Dolphins up to +10.5 and parlay it with the UNDER. The Lions should win, but it will be closer than they want.

Final Score Prediction: Lions 23, Dolphins 17

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.