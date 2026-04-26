Ranking the Dolphins UDFAs: Who Has the Best Shot to Make the 53-Man Roster?

The draft is over, and the Miami Dolphins have added 13 players to their roster. Since then, they’ve reportedly agreed to terms with 11 undrafted free agents, though those signings are not yet official and likely won't be finalized until the start of rookie minicamp May 8.

As always, this is where the back end of the roster starts to take shape.

Not every UDFA is brought in equally. Some are simply there to fill out camp reps, while others are targeted fits with specific traits the coaching staff wants to develop. The difference usually comes down to role, versatility, and whether there’s a clear path on the current roster or practice squad.

Based on early reports and how Miami’s depth chart is constructed, here’s how this UDFA class stacks up, factoring in both overall prospect quality and realistic chances of making the 53-man roster.

RANKING THE REPORTED DOLPHINS UDFA SIGNINGS

1. Mark Gronowski, QB — Iowa

Gronowski brings a unique profile to Miami’s quarterback room. At South Dakota State, he led the program to back-to-back national titles and was named Most Outstanding Player in both FCS championship games, showing poise, leadership, and the ability to deliver in high-pressure moments.

He carried that experience with him to Iowa in 2025. Though his pass production left a lot to be desired, he still found ways to impact the game, finishing with 16 rushing touchdowns on the year, the most in the Big Ten.

In an offense now led by Bobby Slowik, the ability to extend plays and contribute in the run game gives Gronowski a real pathway to sticking.

With Miami still sorting out depth behind Malik Willis, this is more than a camp arm. If he shows command and limits mistakes in preseason, he has a legitimate shot to earn a role in the quarterback room, where he’ll be competing for the QB3 job.

2. Le’Veon Moss, RB — Texas A&M

Moss arguably is the most complete player in this UDFA class while also one of the most surprising.

At Texas A&M, he broke out in 2024 with 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry, earning second-team All-SEC honors. At that point, he looked like a clear Day 2–3 prospect with legitimate draft momentum.

Then came the injury.

Moss sustained a torn ACL and MCL at the end of the 2024 season, and the effects carried into 2025 when he appeared in just seven games. That stretch likely played a major role in him going undrafted. He was a projected late day three pick by consensus big boards for the 2026 NFL Draft.

That’s what makes him such an intriguing addition.

If healthy, Moss brings a physical, downhill running style with enough burst to create chunk plays in an uncertain backfield behind De’Von Achane.

This is a classic UDFA swing: a player with draftable talent whose stock dropped due to circumstances, not ability.

3. Louis Moore, S — Indiana

Moore recorded six interceptions for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers last season, broke up two passes in coverage, and allowed just a 36.7 passer rating when targeted, an indicator of both playmaking ability and efficiency on the back end.

Miami’s secondary is still being reshaped under Jeff Hafley, and the safety depth behind the top options isn’t fully settled. Moore doesn’t need to step in as a starter, he needs to show he can be trusted. If he does that while contributing on special teams, there’s a clear path for him to carve out a role.

4. Donaven McCulley, WR — Michigan

McCulley offers size that Miami’s receiver room lacked behind the draft at 6-4. At Michigan, he produced 39 receptions for 588 yards (15.1 per catch) and three touchdowns last season in a low-volume passing offense, showing he can make the most of limited opportunities.

He’s not a high-level separator, so his role could come in specific situations: red zone, possession downs, and special teams. If he proves reliable in those areas, there’s a path to sticking as a back-end receiver.

5. Rene Konga, DL — Louisville

Konga spent the past two seasons at Louisville, earning second-team All-ACC honors at defensive tackle as a senior in 2025. He appeared in 23 games for the Cardinals, totaling 49 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and six batted passes after beginning his career with two seasons at Rutgers.

He built late momentum in the pre-draft process, standing out at the American Bowl and earning a call-up to the Senior Bowl. Konga followed that with a strong showing at Louisville’s Pro Day, posting a 4.79 40, 4.59 shuttle, 7.03 three-cone, 20 bench reps, a 37-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-2 broad jump — testing numbers that would have ranked among the top defensive tackles at the combine

The Dolphins are hoping he can parlay his rare athleticism — check out his RAS score — into some production in the NFL.

Rene Konga is a DT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.78 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 50 out of 2270 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/5ZrBXvWGs7 pic.twitter.com/wE4266ltWo — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 5, 2026

6. Jim Bonifas, IOL — Iowa State

Bonifas is a developmental depth interior lineman from Iowa State. After a disappointing 2023 campaign, where he posted a 53.1 Pro Football Focus grade, he was relegated to a backup role in 2024. He returned to the starting lineup in 2025 and responded with one of the more productive seasons on the offensive side of the ball, finishing with a 73.1 overall grade, ranking among the top 10 percent of centers in college football.

7. Mason Reiger, LB — Wisconsin

Reiger is a developmental linebacker whose path likely runs through special teams. At Wisconsin, he showed size and physicality but doesn’t project into a defined defensive role right away. At 6-5, 251 pounds, he totaled 43 tackles, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles in his lone season with the Broncos and was named Defensive MVP of the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl.

8. Romello Brinson, WR — SMU

Brinson transferred to SMU from Miami in 2022. He produced 43 receptions for 638 yards and three touchdowns. He’s a developmental receiver whose path likely runs through special teams and consistency in camp.

9. Kevin Cline, OL — Boston College

A Boca Raton native, Cline played right tackle in 2025 and was part of a Boston College passing attack that ranked 14th nationally, averaging 280.2 yards per game, third-best in the ACC. In 2024, he appeared in 12 games, including 10 across both tackle spots, while also contributing as a jumbo tight end and on special teams. His versatility gives him a path to compete for a depth role. He's also got familiarity with new Dolphins assistant offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.

10. Anthony Hankerson, RB — Oregon State

A Boynton Beach native, Hankerson starred at St. Thomas Aquinas before beginning his college career at Colorado, where he played in 20 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He later emerged at Oregon State, becoming just the sixth player in program history to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a 1,086-yard, nine-touchdown campaign in 2025.

Hankerson finished his college career with 2,761 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, along with 70 receptions for 369 yards and a score. He enters a crowded running back room and will need to separate himself to stick through the summer.

11. Rodney McGraw, EDGE — Western Michigan

McGraw transferred to Western Michigan after limited playing time at Louisville and produced in a bigger role. He finished last season with 42 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

He’s a developmental edge rusher whose path comes from production carrying over into camp. If he can generate pressure and show consistency, he gives himself a chance to compete for a depth role.