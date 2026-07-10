Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 16: Kacmarek a Clear Building Block

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

The Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

NUMBER 16: TE WILL KACMAREK

How he joined the Dolphins

The Dolphins selected Kacmarek in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft with the 87th overall pick. Kacmarek was the second of three third-round picks for the Dolphins this year and was selected with a pick obtained from the Philadelphia Eagles last year in exchange for outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

Contract status

Kacmarek signed a four-year, $6.8 million rookie contract that included a $1.4 million signing bonus. He's under contract through the 2029 season.

His 2025 season

Kacmarek played in all 14 of Ohio State's games and made 10 starts. He finished with 15 catches for 168 yards (11.2 average) and two touchdowns.

His projected role

The Dolphins surprised a lot of observers and analysts by taking Kacmarek in the third round, a move based primarily on his blocking ability. It was a move that backed up new head coach Jeff Hafley's statements about wanting the team to become more physical. And clearly the Dolphins didn't invest a third-round pick on Kacmarek not looking for him to play a big role — and very quickly. While returning player Greg Dulcich looks like the tight end with the most upside, Kacmarek's blocking ability could have him challenge for a starting job or at least an equal share of snaps. Whatever Kacmarek can provide in the passing game, with good hand and solid route running, will be a bonus. But his blocking alone should make him a key player for a team that wants to rely on the running game.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II

24. WR Tutu Atwell

23. G/T Jamaree Salyer

22. WR Malik Washington

21. DT Jordan Phillips

20. WR Caleb Douglas

19. LB Jacob Rodriguez

18. CB Jason Marshall Jr.

17. S Dante Trader Jr.