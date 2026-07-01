Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 24: Veteran Looks for Happy Homecoming

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

NUMBER 24: WR TUTU ATWELL

How he joined the Dolphins

Atwell signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Contract status

Like just about every other Dolphins free agent this year, Atwell signed a one-year deal (his for $1.4 million) that will make him an unrestricted free agent next spring — barring an extension.

His 2025 season

Atwell played 10 games with four starts, missing time when he landed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. He finished with only six receptions, his lowest total since his rookie year of 2021, but they were good for 192 yards and a whopping 32-yard average thanks to an 88-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

His projected role

In projecting Atwell's potential role and impact in 2026, we go back to the two seasons before last year when he had 39 and 42 receptions for the Rams. Atwell is a smallish wide receiver, but he's a big-play threat on an offense that will be looking for those now that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are gone. Atwell doesn't figure to start, but he figures to be part of the rotation along with fellow newcomer Jalen Tolbert, holdover Malik Washington, and draft picks Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman Jr. and possibly Chris Bell (health permitting).

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II