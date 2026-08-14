Five Key Storylines for the Miami Dolphins in their Preseason Opener

The Miami Dolphins have their first action of the 2026 season Friday, facing the Washington Commanders in a preseason bout.

With all of the organizational change Miami has undergone in the last calendar year, there will be plenty to keep an eye on in this matchup, with these storylines among the most important.

Rookie Performances

Miami’s new philosophy of building through the draft will have its first test Friday. On the Dolphins’ first unofficial depth chart, four rookies were listed as starters, with a fifth (Jacob Rodriguez) listed as one of two options at his position.

The team will be relying on their newcomers for heavy contributions during the season, and while several of their draft picks, such as receiver Caleb Douglas and the aforementioned Rodriguez, have been top performers in camp, this game will be a nice gauge of how prepared they are to shoulder the load.

Jeff Hafley’s First Game

A new coaching staff is undoubtedly going to come with some growing pains. As Dolphins fans know all too well, these idiosyncrasies long outstayed their welcome under Mike McDaniel. Play-clock issues and poorly managed challenges were a mainstay that Jeff Hafley will hope to eradicate.

Hafley was a four-year head coach at Boston College, so he’s not completely devoid of experience. However, there will be a close eye on how smooth the operation looks in his first action as an NFL head coach.

Veteran Receivers

Douglas has been creating headlines this training camp. His performance, among a barren receiving room, has landed him a starting spot on Miami’s first depth chart.

Miami’s other newcomers, such as veterans Tutu Atwell, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jalen Tolbert, along with rookie Kevin Coleman Jr., haven’t received the same level of attention, however.

For Miami to have a successful passing game (and more accurately assess the play of Malik Willis), they’re going to need a variety of options, outside of the aforementioned Douglas and third-year veteran Malik Washington. This game, along with the preseason as a whole, is an opportunity to stand out amongst the pack.

Back-End Competition

Miami’s roster overhaul drew headlines for the exodus of premier talent, and deservedly so. However, the bottom of their roster faced just as much turnover, and is in search of some much-needed contributors.

Depth is arguably Miami’s biggest issue, and has reared its head multiple times throughout camp and the joint practice this week. For a team with the most minimum salary players in the league, combined with the most dead money, some cost-controlled options would go a long way in determining the success of this season. This game will be the first opportunity for many to see them in action.

Offensive Line

A long-standing weakness of the Dolphins has an opportunity to become a strength. Miami entered this offseason with their two building blocks in left tackle Patrick Paul and center Aaron Brewer, and with the selection of left guard Kadyn Proctor in the draft, and the move of Jonah Savaiinaea to his more comfortable right side, there’s a real opportunity for this group to be an above-average one.

Chemistry and personal development are likely reasons that they won’t hit their stride until later in the season, but the quicker they can hit the ground running, the quicker Miami can establish an offensive identity. A revamped Commanders defense presents several talented players up front, and thus, a barometer for how Miami’s less-proven linemen have come along.