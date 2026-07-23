Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 3: Can Proctor to Set the Tone Early?

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

The Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, not every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

NUMBER 3: G KADYN PROCTOR

How he joined the Dolphins

The Dolphins selected Proctor in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. He was taken with the 12th overall selection after Miami traded down one spot with the Dallas Cowboys.

Contract status

Proctora signed the standard four-year rookie contract with a fifth-year option that the Dolphins will have the opportunity to exercise during the 2029 offseason. Johnson's fully guaranteed rookie deal is worth $26.1 million over the next four years and included a $15.5 million signing bonus. Proctor's cap number will remain modest through the life of the contract, starting at $4.7 million in 2026 and increasing incrementally to $8.3 million in 2029.

His 2025 season

Proctor was a consensus All-American in his third year at Alabama. He started 15 games for the Crimson Tide, who won a game in the college playoffs before losing against eventual national champion Indiana. Proctor had five rushing attemps for 16 yards as an eligible player.

His projected role

Proctor spent the entire spring working at left guard after head coach Jeff Hafley said he didn't want to overload the prized rookie by switching him around, and the anticipation is that he'll stay at that spot the whole season while Austin Jackson continues to handle the right tackle position. Logic suggests that Proctor then would move to right tackle starting next year to give the Dolphins a very big and very talented set of tackles with Patrick Paul on the left side. The question remains whether the Dolphins would be tempted to move Proctor to right tackle this season if something were to happen to Jackson, who's a solid starter but one with a well-documented injury history. And this is where we point that while Hafley said the Dolphins were going to start off Proctor at guard, it never has been said he'll stay there his entire rookie season. Regardless of where he lines up, Proctor obviously is a key player for the Dolphins for 2026 and beyond as the first building block added by new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan to construct the kind of team (physical) the Dolphins want to have moving forward. In terms of the big picture, Proctor just might be the most important player on the roster given his position and his status as Sullivan's first pick for the Dolphins, but we put him at number 3 on this countdown because the offensive line and offense still could succeed even if Proctor doesn't dominate from the start — though he will have to at some point.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II

24. WR Tutu Atwell

23. G/T Jamaree Salyer

22. WR Malik Washington

21. DT Jordan Phillips

20. WR Caleb Douglas

19. LB Jacob Rodriguez

18. CB Jason Marshall Jr.

17. S Dante Trader Jr.

16. TE Will Kacmarek

15. QB Quinn Ewers

14. LB Tyrel Dodson

13. T Austin Jackson

12. CB JuJu Brents

11. TE Greg Dulcich

10. DT Zach Sieler

9. T Patrick Paul

8. DT Kenneth Grant

7. LB Jordyn Brooks

6. C Aaron Brewer

5. CB Chris Johnson

4. EDGE Chop Robinson