Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 26-30: Jonah, Zeek and a Couple of Draft Picks

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

RANKING PLAYERS 26-30

30. RB Jaylen Wright

This is a crossroads type of season for the 2024 fourth-round pick, but the physical traits (size, speed) still are there for him to end up with a big role if he can beat out Ollie Gordon II for the No. 2 running back spot behind De'Von Achane. His pass catching, though, was not very good in the open spring practices.

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

The wide receiver corps has a lot of question marks, mainly because it's lacking in proven commodities after the departures of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While fellow draft picks Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas were dealing with injuries in the spring, Coleman turned in an impressive performance. If he can duplicate that in training camp, he could find himself with a clear role on offense.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

This is a tricky one because there was a temptation to put Savaiinaea higher on this list because if he can take a big step forward in his second season, then the offensive line has some really good potential. But the flip side is the Dolphins won't be married to him as the starter at right guard if he fails to develop. Because of the nature of spring practices, it was really difficult to gauge his progress beyond his teammates and coaches saying he looked more comfortable back on the right side.

27. DT Zeek Biggers

Biggers' performance as a rookie seventh-round pick when he eventually surpassed veteran Matthew Butler on the depth charter was impressive stuff, and there are more snaps waiting for him in 2026 if he can continue on an upward trajectory.

26. LB Kyle Louis

Louis came to the Dolphins with a well-earned reputation for great coverage skills, and those were pretty apparent to the spring practices open to the media. Louis might not be a full-time starter on defense for new head coach Jeff Hafley, but his skill set should get him on the field quite a bit as a rookie.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.