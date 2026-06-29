Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 26-30: Jonah, Zeek and a Couple of Draft Picks
The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.
After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.
As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.
This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.
RANKING PLAYERS 26-30
30. RB Jaylen Wright
This is a crossroads type of season for the 2024 fourth-round pick, but the physical traits (size, speed) still are there for him to end up with a big role if he can beat out Ollie Gordon II for the No. 2 running back spot behind De'Von Achane. His pass catching, though, was not very good in the open spring practices.
29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.
The wide receiver corps has a lot of question marks, mainly because it's lacking in proven commodities after the departures of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While fellow draft picks Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas were dealing with injuries in the spring, Coleman turned in an impressive performance. If he can duplicate that in training camp, he could find himself with a clear role on offense.
28. G Jonah Savaiinaea
This is a tricky one because there was a temptation to put Savaiinaea higher on this list because if he can take a big step forward in his second season, then the offensive line has some really good potential. But the flip side is the Dolphins won't be married to him as the starter at right guard if he fails to develop. Because of the nature of spring practices, it was really difficult to gauge his progress beyond his teammates and coaches saying he looked more comfortable back on the right side.
27. DT Zeek Biggers
Biggers' performance as a rookie seventh-round pick when he eventually surpassed veteran Matthew Butler on the depth charter was impressive stuff, and there are more snaps waiting for him in 2026 if he can continue on an upward trajectory.
26. LB Kyle Louis
Louis came to the Dolphins with a well-earned reputation for great coverage skills, and those were pretty apparent to the spring practices open to the media. Louis might not be a full-time starter on defense for new head coach Jeff Hafley, but his skill set should get him on the field quite a bit as a rookie.
THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN
90. G James Ester
89. T Kevin Cline
88. QB Mark Gronowski
87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.
86. EDGE Seth Coleman
85. RB Anthony Hankerson
84. WR Donaven McCulley
83. FB D.J. Herman
82. C Jim Bonitas
81. LS Tucker Addington
80. DT Alex Huntley
79. T Marques Cox
78. EDGE Rodney McGraw
77. TE Cole Turner
76. DT Khalil Saunders
75. CB Miles Battle
74. S Major Burns
73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.
72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.
71. WR A.J. Henning
70. RB Donovan Edwards
69. DB Omar Brown
68. EDGE Cameron Goode
67. WR Jalen Reagor
66. EDGE Max Llewellyn
65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
64. CB Ethan Robinson
63. G/T Josh Priebe
62. DT Rene Konga
61. WR Tahj Washington
60. QB Cam Miller
59. CB A.J. Green III
58. EDGE Mason Reiger
57. CB Alex Austin
56. P Bradley Pinion
55. LB Jackson Woodard
54. K Zane Gonzalez
53. S Louis Moore
52. DT Matthew Butler
51. CB Marco Wilson
50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.
49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.
48. T Charlie Heck
47. WR Chris Bell
46. CB Storm Duck
45. WR Theo Wease Jr.
44. TE Seydou Traore
43. G DJ Campbell
42. G/C Andrew Meyer
41. K Riley Patterson
40. S Michael Taaffe
39. CB Ethan Bonner
38. TE Ben Sims
37. EDGE David Ojabo
36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.
35. Zayne Anderson
34. EDGE Josh Uche
33. WR Jalen Tolbert
32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore
31. LB Willie Gay Jr.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL