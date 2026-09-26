Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Chiefs Week 3 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their first victory of the Jon-Eric Sullivan/Jeff Hafley era when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in their 2026 home opener Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 3 Dolphins-Chiefs matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-2) vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (2-0)

DATE: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

FanDuel line: Chiefs by 10.5 (over/under 45.5)

FINAL INJURY REPORT

Dolphins — EDGE Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring) and WR Caleb Douglas (ankle) are OUT; RB Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot) is DOUBTFUL; CB JuJu Brents (knee) and WR Ryan Miller (hip/back) are QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs — T Josh Simmons (back) is OUT; DB Chamarri Conner (knee) is QUESTIONABLE

SERIES HISTORY

Regular season series history: Chiefs lead 16-13

Last five meetings:

Nov. 5, 2023 at Frankfurt, Germany — Chiefs 21, Dolphins 14

Dec. 13, 2020 at Miami — Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27

Dec. 24, 2017 at Kansas City — Chiefs 29, Dolphins 13

Sept. 21, 2014 at Miami — Chiefs 34, Dolphins 15

Nov. 6, 2011 at Kansas City — Dolphins 31, Chiefs 3

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 42 (1987 at Miami; Dolphins 42, Chiefs 0)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 45 (1968 at Miami; Chiefs 48, Dolphins 3)

Highest-scoring matchup: 78 points (2002 at Kansas City; Chiefs 48, Dolphins 30)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 12 points (1974 at Miami; Dolphins 9, Chiefs 3)

Former Chiefs players with the Dolphins:

S Zayne Anderson (with the Chiefs from 2021-22), LB Willie Gay Jr. (2020-23), T Chukwuebuka Godrick (2025), EDGE Malik Herring (2022-25), EDGE Josh Uche (2024)

Former Chiefs coaches with the Dolphins:

Assistant tight ends coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, assistant tight ends coach Brock Olivo

Former Dolphins players with the Chiefs:

CB Kader Kohou (practice squad), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (practic squad), DB coach David Merritt

Former Dolphins coaches with the Chiefs:

Wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

CHIEFS SCOUTING REPORT

They're baaaack. At least it sure would seem the Chiefs again will be legit Super Bowl contenders after their one-year fall of 2025 given their 2-0 start that began with a convincing victory against the defending AFC West champion Denver Broncos. Patrick Mahomes didn't look much in those first two games like a QB who sustained a torn ACL near the end of the 2025 season and Travis Kelce looks better than he did the past two years. The Chiefs got the one big missing piece to their puzzle in the offseason when they signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who led the NFL in rushing after two weeks.

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WHY THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

They play the games on the field and not on paper, right? This is what we wrote in this spot for the matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and it still applies. All logic suggests a painful afternoon for Miami, but we should point out it will be their home opener and they'll still enjoy their great home-field advantage (even if it's not supposed to be as hot as it usually is on a September afternoon), plus this also will be the Chiefs' first game away from Arrowhead Stadium. From a pure football standpoint, the formula remains the same for Miami, and that's being able to run the ball, only this time finishing drives with touchdowns and not field goals.

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WHY THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

This one is pretty basic again and it comes down to this: The Dolphins defense didn't get a stop against the 49ers until the fourth quarter when the score as 35-6 after allowing a score on five of Las Vegas' first six possessions, so the idea of containing a Chiefs offense that has more balance than ever just doesn't seem realistic. On the flip side, the KC run defense has been a bit suspect, but one would think Steve Spagnuolo will make the Dolphins beat his group by throwing the ball and the Dolphins passing game is coming off a bad outing, and now will be without Caleb Douglas.

FINAL DOLPHINS-CHIEFS PREDICTION

The Dolphins will win some games at some point because their slew of young players will continue to develop through their rookie year, but it's just very difficult to envision them even staying close with the veteran Chiefs, let alone pull off what would be a gigantic upset. The return of Chop Robinson should help the defense, but there were leaks all over the place against the 49ers, too many to fix in one week before facing Kansas City. And the offense simply isn't ready to keep up in a shootout. Final Prediction: Chiefs 34, Dolphins 9

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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