The Miami Dolphins are preparing to face the New York Jets for the second time this season. Their previous meeting, Miami’s lone win, taught us plenty about how head coach Jeff Hafley plans to attack this division opponent.

However, the Dolphins’ roster has suffered injuries at several key spots, so let’s take a look at which trends could determine the course of this Week 12 game, and make some bold predictions based off of them.

Dolphins Rushing Attack Gets Back on Track

Ollie Gordon’s performance against the Jets earlier this season is among his best of the year. Gordon carried the ball 25 times for 103 yards and a score and helped put the game away late with crucial gap-scheme runs. Miami’s back and offensive line will now look to repeat this pathway to victory after a few subpar rushing performances.

Miami hasn’t recorded 100+ yards rushing since Week 7, their last matchup with New York, when they had 156.

The bright side? The Jets have struggled to stop runs in the backfield. Their defensive stuffed run percentage is the worst in the NFL, while they rank 26th in average yards before contact per carry allowed. Miami played into this in their previous matchup, running power concepts designed to drive point-of-attack defenders off of the ball and provide Gordon a crease and a full head of steam. If they can do it again, they’ll be in great shape.

Jets Attack the Dolphins Deep

Jets quarterback Geno Smith has been among the league’s best on deep passes. On throws of 20+ air yards, he ranks eighth in passer rating, sixth in EPA per dropback, and fourth in cumulative EPA, per NextGenStats.

Miami knows this all too well, as Smith went 2/2 for 112 yards on his deep throws, both of which went to rookie Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper is out in Week 12 with ankle and groin injuries, but Miami also enters this game with a major question mark on their back end, as starting cornerback JuJu Brents is also out. Miami’s inexperienced and inconsistent group, without one of its best players, will likely be tested early, especially if Miami has to dedicate bodies to New York’s run game given their injuries along the front four.

Kyle McCord Struggles With Pressure

The argument can be made that Malik Willis’ ability to handle murky pockets won Miami its previous matchup with New York. Willis finished 7-for-9 for 138 and a touchdown while under pressure, accumulating the highest under-pressure EPA of any quarterback in Week 7.

Now, however, the Jets face Kyle McCord entering his third career game and already struggling when feeling the heat. McCord is 10-for-21 when pressured this season and an abysmal 9-for-23 when the opposing teams send a blitz. The Jets will likely send plenty, as they rank sixth in the league in blitz rate.

It’s worth noting that Miami’s blitz plan was incredible in its previous matchup with the Jets, as the Dolphins gave Willis plenty of easy options underneath to counteract the pressure. It is a question, however, of whether McCord can find answers with the same efficiency and keep Miami’s offense on track.