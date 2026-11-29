The Miami Dolphins went heavy on defensive linemen for their matchup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

The list of inactives did not include one defensive lineman, and this after the team elevated defensive tackle Matthew Butler from the practice squad Saturday.

We correctly predicted six of the seven inactives on the All Dolphins Podcast, but the one spot we missed was the Dolphins sitting down not one but two cornerbacks.

Along with JuJu Brents, who was ruled out Friday, the Dolphins also made inactive fellow cornerback Jaylin Simpson.

Those two joined offensive linemen Christian Haynes and Caedan Wallace, wide receiver Jared Wayne, tight end Justin Joly, and punter Bradley Pinion. Like Brents, Pinion and Wayne were ruled out on the final injury report of the week.

With Butler up, the Dolphins will have nine defensive linemen against the Jets, the others being Kenneth Grant, Keith Cooper Jr., Jordan Jefferson, Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Malik Herring, Rodney McGraw and Eric Watts.

Caedan Wallace, acquired during training camp in a trade with the New England Patriots, will be inactive for the third consecutive game after he had seen some action as a sixth offensive lineman in a couple of games this season.

Joly has yet to make any kind of contribution after being claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos before the start of the regular season, and I asked head coach Jeff Hafley about his progress Friday.

"Good athlete," Hafley said. "He's got good receiver skills for a tight end. He's athletic, he can catch the football, he's got a strong lower body. There's continued improvement and progress in his run game and in his blocking. Right now, on our 48, we've got three tight ends and a fullback, so it's hard when you're dealing with other positions to get four tight ends and a fullback, because that’s really five and that becomes hard to fill out the rest of your team. So it's just the position that our roster is in right now with those tight ends and Herm playing fullback. So it’ll continue to be a work in progress for him. Excited to continue to watch his development because he's got a chance. I mean he was drafted for a reason. He's got good tape from college and we'll keep working with him and take him into the offseason and see how we can do with him."

THE JETS INACTIVES

Because they didn't make any practice squad elevations Saturday, the Jets have only five players on their inactive list.

That group is headed by rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who was ruled out Friday because of an ankle injury.

The other inactives are CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., LB Trevin Wallace, TE Jelani Woods and EDGE Nate Lynn.

Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips will be active after being listed as questionable because of an ankle injury. As a reminder, the Jets activated DT T'Vondre Sweat off injured reserve Saturday.

THE 2026 DOLPHINS INACTIVES

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Reese Taylor, G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly, EDGE Chop Robinson

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, RB Jaylen Wright, WR Caleb Douglas, EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

Week 4 (at Minnesota) — WR Caleb Douglas, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — WR Caleb Douglas, RB Kaytron Allen, CB Reese Taylor, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 7 (at N.Y. Jets) — WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Reese Taylor, LB Willie Gay Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick

Week 8 (vs. New England) — CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Jaylin Simpson, EDGE Jamree Kromah, G Christian Haynes, G Kadyn Proctor, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne

Week 9 (vs. Detroit) — WR Jalen Tolbert, RB Jaylen Wright, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Reese Taylor, G Christian Haynes, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 10 (at Indianapolis) — WR Chris Bell, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., C Aaron Brewer, G/T Caedan Wallace, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne

Week 11 (at Buffalo) — S Dante Trader Jr., CB Jaylin Simpson, P Bradley Pinion, G Christian Haynes, G/T Caedan Wallace, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne

Week 12 (vs. N.Y. Jets) — CB JuJu Brents, CB Jaylin Simpson, P Bradley Pinion, G Christian Haynes, G/T Caedan Wallace, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne