Three Bold Predictions for the Miami Dolphins Against the Minnesota Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are set to face off against the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Here are some bold predictions heading into this matchup, based on how both teams have performed so far this season.

Willis connects on multiple deep shots

Miami’s passing offense has been aggressive through three weeks, with quarterback Malik Willis ranking first in pass attempts of 20+ air yards, per NFL Pro.

That volume hasn’t translated to efficiency, though, as Miami is four of 17 on long throws, including an abysmal one of nine performance against Kansas City.

Watching the tape back, though, tells a story of near misses, and real opportunities over the top. Led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Minnesota plays an aggressive brand of defense that sometimes leaves downfield gaps in coverage as they expect the ball to come out fast.

They’ve been burned on this a few times, giving up a 20+ yard passing play in each of their first three games, and ranking seventh-worst in EPA per play allowed on deep attempts. I would expect Miami to try to force the issue, and if Willis and his receivers are on the same page, it could swing this game in the Dolphins’ favor.

Dolphins put together their best defensive performance of the season

The battle between the Vikings’ offense and the Dolphins’ defense is one between a stoppable force and a moveable object. Minnesota’s -0.19 EPA per play is tied for the fourth-worst mark in football through three weeks, while Miami’s 0.15 EPA per play allowed is dead last among defenses.

However, this matchup may be more favorable to Miami than meets the eye. The Dolphins’ defensive front played their best game of the season in week three, and are facing off against a bottom-five unit in terms of yards per carry. If Zach Sieler and Jordan Phillips can continue their ascension and lead a strong run-defense unit, it would free up their second-level defenders to get to their zone landmarks quicker.

Minnesota’s passing game is already fluttering, and now will be without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson because of an ankle injury. Recent trends are favoring Jeff Hafley’s defense to hunker down, and I wouldn’t be shocked if it happens.

Malik Washington receives 10+ touches

Through Miami's first three games, third-year wide receiver Malik Washington’s touches have steadily increased, from just three in week one to seven in their most recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington spent the entirety of the offseason building chemistry with Malik Willis, unlike his receiving corps counterparts Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman Jr., and Ryan Miller, and it’s shown up on multiple big occasions this season.

Without De’Von Achane and rookie standout Caleb Douglas, familiarity is going to be a key against a blitz-happy Brian Flores defense, and Washington has been Willis’ security blanket in out-of-structure and pressure situations so far this year. Miami has been creative in aligning Washington just about everywhere, and with their most dangerous weapon now out for the season, the versatile receiver will have to pick up the slack.