Should the Dolphins Make a Trade Pitch for Former First-Round Pick? And What Should They Offer?

We've reached the part of the NFL season when general managers are working the phones, looking to bring a shiny new toy to their city.

In some cases, it's about acquiring the final piece or two to fuel a playoff run. For teams like the Miami Dolphins , it's about gradually building a foundation that could eventually deliver a return on the investment.

The name of the day is Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr recently identified as a potential trade target for Miami ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

With Miami potentially selecting a quarterback early in the 2027 NFL Draft, trading for a young receiver with proven upside could give their next signal-caller a much-needed weapon.

But would Thomas be worth the investment?

From Pro Bowl Player to Trade Candidate

After a PFWA All-Rookie campaign when he set Jacksonville franchise rookie records with 87 receptions, 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, Thomas' role has gradually diminished to the point where he's now the team's fourth-leading wide receiver in receiving yards.

Thomas has just nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown through six games this season, which would rank fifth even in Miami's limited passing offense.

The regression is tangible, perhaps most evident in the fact that Thomas has failed to catch any of the last five passes thrown in his direction.

A look at his film reveals an athletic specimen who still struggles with the intricacies of route running while regularly failing to adjust to passes that require extra body control.

The trajectory that once seemed destined to make him one of the league's premier X receivers has been altered. But it's not like he's had his abilities stolen like Michael Jordan did in Space Jam.

In attempting to develop Thomas into a reliable top receiver, Jacksonville has seemingly moved away from some of the quick-hitting concepts that once allowed him to showcase his natural athleticism.

According to Pro Football Focus charting, Thomas has run just one slant route and no screens this season, limiting opportunities to get the ball into his hands quickly and capitalize on the 4.33-second speed that once had scouts enamored at the NFL combine.

There is still an explosive player somewhere in there. The question is whether Miami would be capable of bringing him back out.

What Should Miami Be Willing to Give Up?

The most recent comparison is Marvin Harrison Jr., who the Houston Texans acquired from the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month.

Houston gave up a 2027 second-round pick and a seventh-round selection in exchange for Harrison and a sixth-rounder, which gives an interesting benchmark for what Jacksonville might seek in return for Thomas.

For Miami, surrendering a pick in the second round should be off the table.

Productive complementary receivers can be found in the second and third rounds with proper scouting, without requiring Miami to gamble on reviving another organization's former first-round pick.

But a fourth- or fifth-round selection?

That's an entirely different conversation.

At that price, Thomas could inject some much-needed speed and life into an offense that has struggled to consistently generate explosive plays through the air.