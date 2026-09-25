The Dolphins Rookie Power Rankings and Progress Report After Week 2: Proctor Makes a Move
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Through the disappointment of an 0-2 start out West, the Miami Dolphins are getting valuable experience for their large group of rookies.
While this is going to produce some rough afternoon, such as the one at Levi's Stadium last Sunday, the hope is that it will pay off in the long run.
It's still too early — way too early — to assess exactly where the Dolphins' very large rookie class stands after two games in terms of progress, but there have been clear signs the team absolutely hit on some of their picks.
After using six rookies in the starting lineup in the opener at Las Vegas, the number grew to seven against the San Francisco 49ers when fullback DJ Herman joined wide receiver Caleb Douglas, guard Kadyn Proctor, tight end Will Kacmarek, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, cornerback Chris Johnson and safety Michael Taaffe.
In the loss against the 49ers, the 10 rookies who saw action combined for 401 snaps, down from 436 combined snap in the opener against the Raiders.
Here’s our latest ranking of the Dolphins’ rookie class in terms of performance so far in 2026:
DOLPHINS ROOKIE OF THE YEAR FRONT-RUNNERS
1. WR Caleb Douglas
Douglas wasn't able to follow up his impressive NFL debut in his second outing against the 49ers, and making matters worse was the ankle injury he sustained in the second half. Through the first two games, though, it's hard to argue against him being the team's best rookie.
2. LB Jacob Rodriguez
Like Douglas, Rodriguez didn't have as good an outing against the 49ers as he did against the Raiders, and in his case he was better against the run in Week 2 but maybe not as effective in coverage.
3. G Kadyn Proctor
Proctor's performance might be remembered most for his false start penalty when he started pulling to his right while his line mates still were in their stance, but there was a lot of good work done in the run game. The pass blocking remains a work in progress, but this overall was a pretty solid performance.
4. S Michael Taaffe
Taaffe stood out against the 49ers with his willingness to fill the hole in the run game and his one pressure against Brock Purdy on a blitz, but PFF didn't care for his work in coverage. While we caution against putting too much weight on PFF, the fact is that Purdy barely had any incompletions and it's not like there were a ton of tight-window throws.
THE NEXT LEVEL
5. TE Will Kacmarek
The third-round pick from Ohio State had his first career reception against the 49ers, and he again did a solid job in the blocking department, which is why he was brought to Miami in the first place.
6. CB Chris Johnson Jr.
Johnson's advanced metrics again were a bit unsightly, though he wasn't on the wrong end of any touchdown passes the way he was against the Raiders in the opener. Johnson was the closest defender to tight end George Kittle on the 40-yard completion at the start of the second half, but Jeff Hafley credited a great play design for big gain. Johnson did have some issues tackling in this game and PFR charged him with two missed tackles.
7. FB DJ Herman
Herman started off the game in style with a long reception coming out of the flat (though he'll learn to switch the ball over to the hand/arm closest to the sideline), but his blocking performance didn't look great on tape, nor did it earn high marks from PFF.
THEIR TIME IS COMING
8. WR Chris Bell
Bell, who's now dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired knee, was targeted only one and the pass fell incomplete during his 24 offensive snaps.
9. TE Seydou Traore
Traore not only played only special teams against the 49ers for a second consecutive week, but this time he led the entire team in special teams. And it speaks well for him that the coverage units were much better this time around.
10. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.
Coleman played 14 snaps on offense against the 49ers, but was not targeted once, which has to be considered disappointing given his speed. He did show willingness to help out as a blocker, though.
11. TE Justin Joly
Joly was inactive for a second time in two games, and given the large amount of special teams snaps fellow tight end Seydou Traore is getting, it seems that's why he's not getting into the lineup. Perhaps that will change with the Dolphins dealing with a rash of wide receiver injuries.
12. G DJ Campbell
Campbell remains more of a developmental piece along Miami’s offensive line. The sixth-round pick made the roster after spending most of the offseason behind the starters, but barring injuries ahead of him, this still looks like a season where most of his development will happen on the practice field. He was inactive for a second consecutive game.
SIDELINED
13. EDGE/LB Trey Moore
Moore might be significantly higher on this list if he were healthy. The fourth-round pick suffered an ankle injury during the preseason and began the regular season on injured reserve. Miami designated Moore to return, so the evaluation will have to wait until he gets back on the field.
14. S Kyle Louis
Louis actually got his first taste of regular season action against Las Vegas, but a knee injury ended his debut after just three defensive snaps and he has since landed on injured reserve. The Dolphins had been developing Louis for a hybrid role that took advantage of his coverage ability, and head coach Jeff Hafley said after Week 1 that his playing time was beginning to increase in the second half.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL