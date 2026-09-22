Dolphins Tuesday Mailbag: Why Not Play Proctor at Tackle?

Part 1 of the post-49ers game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Marcus Zahn:

Are you worried this fan base will completely check out if the season not only goes the way we all suspect ( 2-5 wins ) but also if there is no 2nd half improvement in sight. We REALLY need to see at least a small light at the end of the tunnel and a lot are just over it.

Hey Marcus, those who jump off the bandwagon even if there’s no light at the end of the tunnel at the end of the 2026 season aren’t true fans. That’s what being a fan entails. You stick it out and you stick it out, so that when the good times do come, it will have more meaning because you stuck with it. It’s too easy to jump on and off depending on whether the team is good. That’s not really being a fan.

From Ross Jones:

Any reason the Dolphins didn’t give more help to RT in pass protection? Should have been able to see that coming.

Hey Ross, I think the Dolphins realized after the fact that Jackson should have gotten some help when lined up against Nick Bosa. But you still ideal want your starting tackle to be able to handle his assignments.

From Nightwatch_0017:

Regardless how Malik plays this year should we receive a Top 3 pick, does Miami cash in on a QB to build the QB pipeline like Green Bay did with Farve/Rodgers or target Jeremiah Smith or Top DE?

I think unless Willis flops in 2026 or there’s an Andrew Luck can’t-miss type available, the Dolphins would be better served with a pass rusher or a cornerback — not Jeremiah Smith, and I don’t care how great a wide receiver prospect he is. To me it’s about value and a great wide receiver simply doesn’t impact the game IMO as much as a great pass rusher or cornerback.

From BBQ:

Rapid fire - does Aaron brewer actually stink when you don’t run a gimmicky offense? Is Zach Sieler washed up, or disinterested? Why draft Proctor as a guard when the Ravens got the best guard in the draft? If this is a developmental year, shouldn’t we let our top draft pick develop at the position we want him to play? Is Bobby Slowik a terrible play-caller? Why sign a QB whose most dangerous asset is his legs, and keep him in the pocket all game? Why did Chris Bell play special teams week 1, then disappear? If he’s not fully healthy, why the heck is he playing at all if we suck? Is JRod (and Brooks for that matter) actually good, or is he just getting a bunch of tackles 6 yards past the line of scrimmage cus our DLine is godawful? If we’re measuring Chris Johnson by how well he tackles, we’re already admitting that was a wasted pick, right? I swear this is the last game I watch this season and my last email.

Deep breath there, BBQ, give it some time. You seem to be a bit frustrated (I pick up on things pretty well, don’t I?), but the answer to basically all of your questions is that things indeed were very bad in the second half against San Franciscok, though the offense did move the ball in the first half. As to some of your rapid-fire questions, Brewer is good; Sieler is neither washed up nor disinterested; the plan with Proctor is to have him develop this year, period; Slowik is a terrible play-caller when the plays don’t work, just like every other play-caller; have no idea why Chris Bell is covering punts; Chris Johnson is two games into his NFL career, maybe give him a minute or two.

From J Reynolds:

This punter has been bad through the preseason; what are we missing here?

Yes, Bradley Pinion had a very uneven performance in the preseason, but outside of that fluky ball drop against the 49ers, has he been so bad so far in the regular season?

From Michael G:

Why are the Dolphins wasting time with Austin Jackson. He's not going to be here next year. Play Proctor at tackle now.

Hey Michael, the problem with what you’re suggesting is that — while there is some merit to it — you’re taking the chance of messing with Proctor’s head with a move not only from guard to tackle but from left side to right side in the middle of his rookie season. I think the Dolphins just might be better served by leaving Proctor where he is and then make the switch after the season. And if Jackson continues to struggle, then maybe the idea should be to try out former New England Patriots lineman Caedan Wallace at that spot.

From Ed Helinski:

In your opinion, what are positive things the Dolphins can build on from the first two games?

Hey Ed, in terms of specific parts of the game, can’t say there’s anything that was good both week, so it’s more about specific players and there have been some good moments from many of them, including (but not limited to) Caleb Douglas, Jacob Rodriguez, Michael Taaffe, Kadyn Proctor, De’Von Achane and Malik Willis.

From Mark Malbeck:

Hi Alain, the offense showed some improvement in first half. But the defense is just bad. We can’t get to QB, and secondary can’t hold up for more than 3-4 seconds. Are we dealing with a scheme or no talent issue? Anything coaches can do? I don’t see any help coming this year.

Hey Mark, it’s tough to judge the secondary if we’re going to be honest because the pass rush is so poor, and this is sadly a talent issue. The Dolphins just don’t have dudes who can rush the passer. And I’m not saying the secondary is great because we don’t know yet, but they’re really being put in a tough spot with no pass rush.