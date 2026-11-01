Three Biggest Reasons the Dolphins Could Pull Off the Upset Against New England

Now comes the next challenge for the Miami Dolphins after they broke through with the first victory of the season, and that's being able to beat a legit playoff contender.

That's what the Week 8 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium offers for the Dolphins when they'll face the AFC champion New England Patriots.

New England will come into the game as a 7.5-point favorite, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook, and there are many reasons to believe the Patriots will leave Hard Rock Stadium with a victory.

But there also are reasons to believe the Dolphins absolutely could pull off the upset.

THREE REASONS THE DOLPHINS COULD DEFEAT NEW ENGLAND

1. GROUND CONTROL

The Dolphins' running game has thrived over the past few games, which is quite the development because it's been accomplished with De'Von Achane on injured reserve.

To say Ollie Gordon II has seized his opportunity would be a major understatement, with 100-yard performances in two of his three starts sandwiched around an 88-yard outing.

Malik Willis, meanwhile, has added some timely scrambles and last week we saw offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik incorporate the quarterback draw into the offense, giving Miami another way to attack defenses.

While the absence of rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor could be an issue, there's still reason to think the Dolphins could have success rushing against a New England defense whose strength is on the interior of the defensive line and at cornerback.

2. TIME FOR TAKEAWAYS

One of the biggest plays in the victory against the New York Jets was the interception by safety Michael Taaffe just outside the red zone.

That was only the fourth interception of the season for the Dolphins, go go along with one fumble recovery.

But you know the saying about turnovers coming in bunches, and it most definitely needs to be remembered given the brutal weather that's hit South Florida on Sunday and is expected to continue through the game.

Also remember that New England has committed at least one turnover in all of their eight games this season, including nine in their four road games.

QB Drake Maye, while he's played very well lately, has had a knack for bad interceptions this season and running back Rhamondre Stevenson's reputation as a fumble is well established.

3. NATURAL GROWTH

The biggest question mark for the Dolphins is whether the Jets game represented a starting point or whether they won because they were facing the lowly and dysfunctional Jets.

This is a ridiculously young team that always was going to be prone to growing pains and figured to get better as the season wore on, though exactly when it could reach its full potential and what that potential could be in 2026 always remained the big mystery.

On one end, maybe the Jets game strictly was the result of one good afternoon against a poorly run franchise; at the other, maybe the Dolphins already have reached the point where they can string victories together and compete against good teams.

The return of Caleb Douglas provided a spark for the offense and that was just his first game back, so what he could do for a second game?

It might be wishful thinking, but the Dolphins' steady growth could get another major stamp with an upset against the Patriots on Sunday.

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