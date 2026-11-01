Is TreVeyon Henderson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 8)

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson was originally listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins due to an illness, but he was officially downgraded to OUT on Saturday.

AJ Brown (ankle, knee), TreVeyon Henderson (illness) downgraded to out for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 31, 2026

This has been a rough season for the 2025 second-round pick, as he's appeared in just 32.0 percent of New England's snaps and has not made the same impact he did as a rookie.

Henderson has 52 carries for 203 yards and one score while catching five of his seven targets for 45 yards. He has not played over 40 percent of the snaps in a game since Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rhamondre Stevenson has clearly been the No. 1 back for the Pats this season, and that'll likely remain the case with Henderson out of the lineup in Week 8.

Here's a look at how the SI Betting team is betting on the Patriots' running game with Henderson on the injury report for Week 8.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his top 10 prop bets for Week 8 in his Player Prop Countdown. Rhamondre Stevenson clocked in at No. 8 with Henderson banged up:

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 47.5 Rush Yards (-109)

Rhamondre Stevenson has established himself as the primary running back in the Patriots' offense, playing 60%+ of offensive snaps in four straight weeks. He should be poised for a big performance against the Dolphins Week 8. Not only do the Dolphins rank 28th in opponent rush success rate, but with the Patriots being big favorites, there's a chance they're up enough in the second half that they lean on their run game to drain the clock.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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