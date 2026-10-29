Thursday Injury Update: Big Names Could Be Missing from Dolphins-Patriots Matchup

The Miami Dolphins look like they're going to be without their top rookie draft pick when they try to upset the New England Patriots on Sunday, but they also might not have to face New England's prized offseason acquisition.

Starting with the Dolphins, guard Kadyn Proctor missed a second consecutive practice with a concussion, and it's very difficult to envision him getting clearance to play Sunday.

Based on the NFL's five-step Return to Play protocol, Proctor still has to go through "non-contact training drills" and then "full football activity involving contact."

With the Dolphins down to one practice before a walk-through Saturday, it's again difficult to envision Proctor getting clearance in time and also know that the team is going to err on the side of caution here.

The final injury report will come out Friday and at this time it would be a surprise if Proctor weren't ruled out.

Head coach Jeff Hafley indicated Wednesday that backup Jarrett Kingston would be taking Proctor's reps at left guard during practice. Kingston was the one who replaced Jonah Savaiinaea at right guard after the 2025 second-round pick was injured in the first half of the Week 5 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kingston, who obviously is the No. 3 guard on the roster, was claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans after the cuts to 53.

For those wondering about new guard Christian Haynes, claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, there's basically zero chance he would start that quickly and he actually probably will be inactive for his first game on the Dolphins roster.

With the Patriots, the big news involved wide receiver A.J. Brown, who the team acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.

After being limited in practice because of an ankle injury Wednesday, Brown sat out Thursday and now also is dealing with a knee issue.

This sort of downward trend would make it seem unlikely he'll play against the Dolphins on Sunday, though we'll get more info on the final injury report.

This obviously would be an advantageous development for the Dolphins, who had all sorts of problems with Brown when they faced the Eagles in 2023. Brown had 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 31-17 loss at Lincoln Financial Field in a Sunday night game that year.

BRENTS IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

At least the Dolphins got a positive development with cornerback JuJu Brents, who's also dealing with a concussion.

After sitting out practice Wednesday, he was back at practice Thursday, albeit on a limited basis.

This puts him on track to go through a full practice Friday and then get clearance to play against the Patriots.

The rest of the Dolphins injury report Thursday remained the same with the same 13 players on it, highlighted by quarterback Malik Willis.

After earlier this season being listed with a toe issue and then with a thumb injury, this time Willis is dealing with a groin injury, but he was again a full participant in practice Thursday.

Also fully participating for a second consecutive day was edge defender Rob Beal Jr., who has missed the past four games because of a hamstring injury.

The injury report again eight other players listed as limited participants.

On the list was cornerback Reese Taylor, who missed the past three games with a quad injury, and long-snapper Tucker Addington and tight end Will Kacmarek both were on the injury report last week before playing in the 28-25 victory against the New York Jets.

The other five players listed as limited were TE Greg Dulcich (ankle), S Michael Taaffe (neck/foot), S Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder), WR Malik Washington (knee) and WR Jared Wayne (knee).

THE PATRIOTS REPORT

Besides Brown, the one change on the Patriots injury report involved running back TreVeyon Henderson, who did not practice Thursday because of illness.

Henderson, a second-year second-round pick out of Ohio State, has had a slow start to his 2026 seaosn as the backfield partner to Rhamondre Stevenson, but he did score two touchdowns against Miami in the 2025 season finale.

Starting right tackle Morgan Moses (foot) against was limited, while QB Drake Maye was listed with a right shoulder injury, but he was a full participant.

CAMPBELL CLEARS

As expected, DJ Campbell cleared waivers, so the Dolphins now can re-sign him to their practice squad if they choose.

The team's rookie sixth-round pick was waived to make room on the roster when the Dolphins claimed Haynes off waivers, and it's not a reach to predict Campbell will be re-signed and replace converted defensive lineman James Ester on the practice squad.

In former Dolphins news, veteran Charlie Heck has found a team after failling to make the 53-man roster as an unrestricted free agent pick-up. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts.